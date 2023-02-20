The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has obtained an order to preserve assets relating to alleged corruption which cost Eskom’s Kusile Power Station R400m.
The order was granted by the Pretoria high court on February 16 after allegations of unlawful activities, corruption and maladministration at the power station.
This authorises the AFU and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to preserve a list of properties and vehicles.
These include two portions of a farm known as Casambo Exclusive Guest Lodge in Mbombela, a commercial property in Mbombela, a house in an estate, five cars, a quad bike and a golf cart.
NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the preservation order stems from a probe into Tamukelo Business Enterprises, which provided water trucking services to the power utility.
NPA, SIU get order to preserve lodge, cars in R400m Eskom corruption case
The order was granted by the Pretoria high court on February 16 after allegations of unlawful activities, corruption and maladministration at the Kusile power station
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has obtained an order to preserve assets relating to alleged corruption which cost Eskom’s Kusile Power Station R400m.
The order was granted by the Pretoria high court on February 16 after allegations of unlawful activities, corruption and maladministration at the power station.
This authorises the AFU and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to preserve a list of properties and vehicles.
These include two portions of a farm known as Casambo Exclusive Guest Lodge in Mbombela, a commercial property in Mbombela, a house in an estate, five cars, a quad bike and a golf cart.
NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the preservation order stems from a probe into Tamukelo Business Enterprises, which provided water trucking services to the power utility.
There will be no turf wars, says Ramaphosa as he unpacks electricity minister’s role
Payments were made from June 15 2009 to November 2020 to former or current Eskom officials.
“The preliminary investigations by the SIU revealed that Eskom, in respect of this case, lost almost R400m from the unlawful tender which was granted to the vendor. Former Eskom employee Duduzile Babalwa Moyo [allegedly] received payments or benefits of more than R24.5m which were paid from Tamukelo Business Enterprise for the transportation of raw and potable water from Kendal Power Station to Kusile Power Station,” Mahanjana said.
The next step will be to apply for a forfeiture order for the properties to be sold at auction and proceeds to be returned to Eskom.
“Tamukelo is going through a deregistration process and this does not shield the company and its directors from accountability,” said Mahanjana.
The assets under preservation are:
Stage 6 blackout nightmare continues, but winter might not be gloomy
The individuals and companies that allegedly benefited are:
The commercial property has been listed for sale by Casambo Property Development at a reduced R3m but the court action stopped the sale.
“This preservation order is part of the implementation of the national anti-corruption strategy by law enforcement agencies to strengthen its fight against corruption, especially when such crimes are committed by state employees in positions of trust to deliver services for the benefit of the public and the economy but instead steal from the most vulnerable to enrich themselves and fund their opulent lifestyles,” Mahanjana said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Eskom debt albatross hangs over plans to stabilise budget
Eskom and Treasury warn of 'catastrophic' risks to fiscus if there is no tariff increase
Cadre deployment did not break Eskom, says Lamola
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos