Suspects arrested in possession of stolen goats and sheep in Limpopo

A suspect has been arrested after he was found transporting stolen livestock in the Sekhukhune district.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said officers recovered 15 goats and confiscated a motor vehicle, a machine used to tattoo livestock and an animal certificate.
“This after a police captain attached to Sekhukhune district came across a suspicious bakkie loaded with goats while travelling on the R579 towards Tafelkop in Motetema policing precinct at about 5am on February 16.
“The police member stopped the vehicle and called for backup from Motetema police. When officers searched the vehicle they discovered 15 stolen goats and the suspect was arrested.”
Preliminary investigations revealed the goats were stolen in Zebediela outside Lebowakgomo.
The suspect will appear in the Groblersdal magistrate's court on February 21 2023.
Police investigations continue.
Meanwhile, Thandayiphi Thabethe, 39, appeared before the Itsoseng magistrate's court in North West, last Thursday for possession of suspected stolen property.
He was remanded in custody until his second court appearance February 23 2023.
At about 5pm last Tuesday, traffic officers stopped a truck in Bodibe village, close to Itsoseng, during routine patrol duties.
“The driver was requested to present his driver’s licence, which he could not do. He was requested to open the back of the truck, but he became aggressive and two passengers accompanying him fled from the scene.
“Police were called for assistance and they escorted the truck to Itsoseng police station. In the back of the truck police found 57 goats and 27 sheep. The driver could not account for the animals or produce a permit. He was immediately arrested and the animals and truck impounded.” said North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.
