The popular rapper was shot dead on Florida Road, Durban, on February 10. He was laid to rest on Saturday at a private ceremony.
WATCH | Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met and the origin of his nickname
AKA's hit song Levels contains the term “Sim Dope”.
“So if I die, I pray to God he bring me back as Sim Dope,” goes the song.
On Friday evening last week, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes' fans and family met the real Sim Dope when he gave a speech at the slain rapper's memorial in Sandton.
His real name is Simphiwe Gumede and he is the son of Robert Gumede, one of the richest men in South Africa.
Simphiwe, who attended St John's College with Forbes in the early 2000s, explained how his nickname came about.
WATCH | 'It's almost as if he knew he was leaving us' — Mzansi reacts to AKA's 'Mass Country' trailer
