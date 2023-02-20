South Africa

WATCH | Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met and the origin of his nickname

20 February 2023 - 12:12 By ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX

AKA's hit song Levels contains the term “Sim Dope”. 

So if I die, I pray to God he bring me back as Sim Dope,” goes the song.

On Friday evening last week, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes' fans and family met the real Sim Dope when he gave a speech at the slain rapper's memorial in Sandton.

His real name is Simphiwe Gumede and he is the son of Robert Gumede, one of the richest men in South Africa.

Simphiwe, who attended St John's College with Forbes in the early 2000s, explained how his nickname came about.

WATCH | 'It's almost as if he knew he was leaving us' — Mzansi reacts to AKA's 'Mass Country' trailer

"It was as if Kiernan was preparing us for his passing. He approved everything. For the first time ever, Kiernan delivered an album so early," said ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

“He made it so cool just to be me,” began Gumede.

“Let me tell you how this 'Sim Dope' name came to be. So we get to grade 10 and I make the first team in rugby and it's like a big thing for everyone ... I was sitting there and he says to me, 'Sim, now you're a boet, bru, like your boet at school.'

“So we laughed and he said, 'But you can't go on Saturday and just be Simphiwe. I mean, that's not dangerous.' So I said to him, 'You're the lover boy who writes love letters [so you give me a name].' So he says, 'From now on, you're Sim Dope.'”

The popular rapper was shot dead on Florida Road, Durban, on February 10. He was laid to rest on Saturday at a private ceremony.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

POLL | What do you think of Zinhle attending AKA’s memorial?

Was Zinhle right to attend AKA's memorial service?
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

WATCH | 'He was killed in cold blood': AKA's mom Lynn Forbes' emotional tribute & other key moments

At AKA's emotional memorial on Friday evening, Kiernan Forbes' mother Lynn spoke to the thousands who attended the event at the Sandton Convention ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

DJ Zinhle’s husband Mörda pens a tribute to AKA: ‘Until we meet again, Dad Motion’

"Dear Kiernan, I took a little longer to write this, but to be honest I didn’t know what to say."
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Bheki Cele explains why he didn’t visit the scene of AKA's murder

Police minister Bheki Cele has cleared the air on why he did not visit Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ murder scene, saying there was no need for him to go ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Inside KZN's hitmen-for-hire industry News
  2. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics
  3. Bodyguard ‘had no chance’ to help AKA News
  4. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  5. Joburg residents plunged into darkness after City Power contractors ‘stole ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...
'My heart was shattered into countless pieces' - Lynn Forbes' emotional tribute ...