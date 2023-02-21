Businesswoman and a security company owner shot and injured outside Bedfordview nursery school

A businesswoman and a security company owner were shot and wounded outside a nursery school in Bedfordview, Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

She had dropped her child when she was accosted by a suspect who shot her while she was inside the creche yard at about 7.40am, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

“The other suspect/s shot the owner of a private security company who had parked his car outside the creche premises. It is alleged the owner of the private security company was escorting the businesswoman at the time of the shooting,” Masondo said.

Both victims were taken to the nearest medical care centre for treatment.

According to Blue Hawk Tactical, a security company at the scene, the vehicle was parked when a gunman opened fire.

“According to a witness, five shots were fired,” said Blue Hawk.

The shooter was not wearing a mask and wielded “a big gun held with both hands”, according to the witness.

Blue Hawk said three cartridges were found inside the creche premises.

Masondo said the motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed yet.

Two cases of attempted murder are under investigation.

Police are on the lookout for the suspect/s and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspect/s to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via MySAPS App which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

TimesLIVE

