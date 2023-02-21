South Africa

Businesswoman and a security company owner shot and injured outside Bedfordview nursery school

21 February 2023 - 11:31
The businesswoman had dropped her child at the creche when she was accosted by a gunman. Stock photo.
The businesswoman had dropped her child at the creche when she was accosted by a gunman. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A businesswoman and a security company owner were shot and wounded outside a nursery school in Bedfordview, Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

She had dropped her child when she was accosted by a suspect who shot her while she was inside the creche yard at about 7.40am, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

“The other suspect/s shot the owner of a private security company who had parked his car outside the creche premises. It is alleged the owner of the private security company was escorting the businesswoman at the time of the shooting,” Masondo said.

Both victims were taken to the nearest medical care centre for treatment.

According to Blue Hawk Tactical, a security company at the scene, the vehicle was parked when a gunman opened fire.

“According to a witness, five shots were fired,” said Blue Hawk.

The shooter was not wearing a mask and wielded “a big gun held with both hands”,  according to the witness.

Blue Hawk said three cartridges were found inside the creche premises.

Masondo said the motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed yet.

Two cases of attempted murder are under investigation.

Police are on the lookout for the suspect/s and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspect/s to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via MySAPS App which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | 'It's almost as if he knew he was leaving us' — Mzansi reacts to AKA's 'Mass Country' trailer

"It was as if Kiernan was preparing us for his passing. He approved everything. For the first time ever, Kiernan delivered an album so early," said ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Alleged Mozambican kidnapping kingpin ‘living in SA illegally’

The passport control system indicates that the Esmael Nangy is not within the borders of SA
News
4 days ago

Dead man talking: dodgy witnesses could sink the case against Krejcir

TimesLIVE probe reveals how a slain truck driver, ID thief and flamboyant businessman put state’s case in jeopardy
News
10 months ago

Web of cellphone communication explored in case of slain intelligence cop

Data analysis by the Hawks showed there was cellphone communication among most of the accused in the case of murdered retired intelligence officer ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Inside KZN's hitmen-for-hire industry News
  2. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics
  3. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  4. Bodyguard ‘had no chance’ to help AKA News
  5. City Power pulls plug on night shift South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...