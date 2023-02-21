The search continues for the body of a 29-year-old man who drowned while swimming at a beach in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Monday.
Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) confirmed the search resumed on Tuesday morning.
“The Rusa R44 helicopter lifted off this morning to conduct a search for the victim’s body,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.
Rusa officers were called to the scene shortly before 10pm on Monday, he said. On arrival they met the man's family and friends.
“They said he was swimming with his younger brother and friends after lifeguards booked off duty,” said Balram.
The Phoenix resident experienced difficulty and was swept under water, he added. The incident occurred at 7.30pm.
TimesLIVE
Man drowns at Umhlanga beach
Image: Supplied
