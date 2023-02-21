State told to make alternative arrangement for witness to testify virtually
Request for postponement 'vehemently opposed' by defence lawyers as acting judge warns the state to find alternative means
21 February 2023 - 21:35
Acting judge Nompumelelo Gusha in the Free State high court has warned the state that there's no way it would convince the court to grant a postponement in the Nulane R24.9m fraud and money laundering trial...
State told to make alternative arrangement for witness to testify virtually
Request for postponement 'vehemently opposed' by defence lawyers as acting judge warns the state to find alternative means
Acting judge Nompumelelo Gusha in the Free State high court has warned the state that there's no way it would convince the court to grant a postponement in the Nulane R24.9m fraud and money laundering trial...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos