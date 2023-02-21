South Africa

Well-known KZN paramedic Paul Herbst dies

21 February 2023 - 12:30
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The director of Medi Response KZN, Paul Herbst, who had recently returned from a rescue mission in Türkiye, died on Tuesday.
Image: via Facebook

The director of Medi Response KZN, Paul Herbst, died on Tuesday.

The well-known paramedic had recently returned from a rescue mission in Türkiye. 

Medi Response announced his death on Tuesday. 

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Paul Herbst, director of Medi Response KZN. On behalf of the entire team at Medi Response, we express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” it said.

“Paul was a well-respected and dedicated leader in the field of emergency medical services. His passion for helping others was evident in the work he did every day, and he was known for his unwavering commitment to providing care to those in need.”

Medi Response said the loss of Herbst was a tremendous blow to the community, and his absence would be deeply felt by all who knew him. 

“As we mourn his passing, it is important to remember the incredible contributions he made and the countless lives he touched along the way.

“During this time of grief, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of Paul's family and friends as they navigate through this difficult time. Let us all take a moment to honour his memory and celebrate the legacy of a truly remarkable man. Rest in peace, Paul.”

IPSS Medical Rescue, where Herbst had previously worked for almost eight years, said his death was a tragic loss for all in the industry. 

“Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” IPSS said.

TimesLIVE

