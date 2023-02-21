The woman who was captured on video allegedly being assaulted in a road rage incident in Carletonville, Gauteng on Tuesday told TimesLIVE she was traumatised.
The video of her alleged attack has gone viral on social media and has been seen by her children, the youngest four years old.
In the video a man identified as Tienie van der Walt can be seen pulling Azile Mthamo by her braids as he shoves her to the ground.
Mthamo told TimesLIVE the incident took place when she was on her way home from her school, a beauty academy, on Tuesday.
“[Van der Walt ] was parked outside his house and as I was approaching he went into his car and continued to drive onto the road without considering I was not far away. I hooted to warn him and he drove for a few seconds and then reversed into my car.
“We both came out of the cars and while I was assessing my car he did not ask if I’m okay or anything. He did not even [attempt] to talk about a way forward. Then an altercation started. He beat me because I was trying to make sure he takes responsibility and we discuss the problem,” alleged Mthamo.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm had been opened at the Carletonville police station.
"The 74-year-old suspect was arrested on February 17 and taken to Carletonville magistrate's court where he was released on bail. The suspect is expected to appear again at the same court on March 16 2023," Masondo said.
Woman traumatised after Carletonville road rage ‘assault’
Image: Screnshot
Mthamo said she was battling to come to terms with what happened.
"I have nightmares. I have not been going to school. It's a lot trying to understand why this happened. It also affected my kids because they saw the video. Today my four-year-old was asking if I am going to school and I said yes. He said: 'Mom don’t go to that white man. [He] is gonna (sic) beat you again'. My heart sank. That man humiliated me, brutalised me, for what?" she asked.
When TimesLIVE reached out to Van der Walt, he was unwilling to comment on the incident.
According to crime statistics released last week, one of the contributors to murder, attempted murder, and assault with the intent to cause gross bodily harm is road rage.
There were 19,434 incidents reported between October and December last year.
TimesLIVE
