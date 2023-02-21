‘You kept eyes shut to anything that didn’t speak to your goal’, Nulane investigator told

He also asked Mtolo why he didn’t file exhibits presented in the case in the evidence room available at all high courts in the country, including the Free State High Court where the trial is taking place.
Defence lawyers in the Nulane trial have continued to accuse the lead investigator in the case of failing to undertake investigations because they were allegedly not aligned with an already set goal.
During his third day on the stand, lead investigator Mandla Mtolo was also accused of not following processes when he handled exhibit documents seized from the Free State department of agriculture and rural development.
The trial, set to run until next Friday, is based on an alleged corrupt tender in which money was paid to Nulane Investments to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State’s Mohoma Mobung project. The six accused are:
Kenny Oldwage, representing Patel, told Mtolo the exhibits were handled by “every Tom, Dick and Harry”.
Lead investigator in Nulane trial grilled on existing narrative influencing his probe
He also asked Mtolo why he didn’t file exhibits presented in the case in the evidence room available at all high courts in the country, including the Free State High Court where the trial is taking place.
