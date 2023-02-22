Andre de Ruyter explains load-shedding, for the last time as CEO

He said: “I expressed my concern to a senior government minister about attempts, in my view, to water down governance around the $8.5bn that, by and large to Eskom’s intervention, we got at COP26, and the response was essentially that you must be pragmatic. To pursue the greater good, you have to enable some people to eat a little bit,” he said.

“So yes, I think it’s entrenched.”

Asked what happened when he reported his concerns and ongoing criminal activity at Eskom, he said: “So when we pointed out that there was one particular high-level politician that was involved in this, the minister in question looked at a senior officials and said, ‘I guess it was inevitable that it would come out anyways.’”

To De Ruyter, this suggested that corruption “was not news” to them.

Earlier Gordhan told MPs that corporate governance required that the Eskom board look at clips of the eNCA interview that had been posted on social media, deliberate on the matter and report back to the shareholder and parliament on the outcome of their deliberations.

During what has turned out to have been De Ruyter's last parliamentary appearance, the ANC’s Jabulile Mkhwanazi expressed her concern about De Ruyter’s conduct (in the interview).

“I am really not comfortable with the way that the issues were raised on that platform and the issues that were raised but I want to suggest that we deal with the matter next week because I think it is very important and sensitive matter,” she said.

Her colleague Nkosinathi Dlamini said he would reserve his comments because the presentation was not going to translate to the immediate availability of electricity.

“We have 11 hours in the darkness now and we have a CEO that just told the country that the ANC wants to steal that $5.8bn — but he has never confided in us as to who those companies are that supply dirty coal to Eskom.

“But he chose to play into a political space through his utterances about how the people that negotiate with the World Bank and investors use terms that were last seen in the 80s.