Budget 2023: Equal Education calls for ‘enough funding’ to eradicate pit toilets in schools
Request reminds the country of the tragic deaths of young children
Image: Alon Skuy
Losing young lives to drownings in school pit toilets in rural areas must stop, a civil organisation has pleaded.
Equal Education has appealed to National Treasury, ahead of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech on Wednesday, to ensure no more lives are lost in state school pit latrines.
The organisation wants Treasury to give more funding to the department of basic education to address infrastructure problems at schools, including pit toilets.
Equal Education's call reminded the country of the tragic death of five-year-old Michael Komape after falling into a pit toilet at his school in Limpopo in 2014.
In 2018 five-year-old Lumka Mketwa died under the same circumstances at her school in Bizana, Eastern Cape.
Michael Komape's gruesome death typifies our uncaring state
Equal Education researcher Jane Borman said about 2,130 schools, mainly in rural areas, were using pit toilets.
According to the national education infrastructure management system 2021 report, Eastern Cape had 944 schools using pit toilets, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 901, Limpopo with 219, Free State with 47 and North West with 18.
“Every day, many pupils across the country face serious difficulties and indignities at school, making it almost impossible to enjoy their constitutional right to a basic education,” Borman said.
TimesLIVE previously reported the education department planned to eradicate pit toilets in schools by the end of the 2022/23 financial year through its Sanitation Appropriate for Education (Safe) programme launched in 2018. According to the department, as of March 31 2021, 1,367 schools were targeted for completion in 2021/22, with the balance of 735 planned for 2022/23.
Toilets in fields, bees, bars: it’s just another day in an Eastern Cape school
