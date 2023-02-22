South Africa

Hawks flush out illegal miners working underground near Klerksdorp

A multidisciplinary operation uncovered generators, mining paraphernalia, explosive cartridges and a lot of food at the illegal mine

22 February 2023 - 19:06
The Hawks flushed out 16 illegal miners in Klerksdorp, North West.
The Hawks flushed out 16 illegal miners in Klerksdorp, North West.
Image: Supplied

The Hawks flushed 16 illegal miners from underground in the North West on Wednesday after receiving a tip-off on mining activity happening there.

The Hawks received information regarding alleged illegal mining activities at the Quest Mine just off Buffeldoorn Road in Klerksdorp.

A multidisciplinary team comprising the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit, the North West Air Wing, the explosives unit, public order policing, the tactical response team and the department of mineral resources & energy led an operation.

The Hawks found 16 men underground near Klerksdorp with mining paraphernalia, explosive cartridges and food.
The Hawks found 16 men underground near Klerksdorp with mining paraphernalia, explosive cartridges and food.
Image: Supplied

“As a result, 16 alleged illegal miners were flushed out from underground, leading to their subsequent arrest,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso.

The “elaborate” illegal mining activities were powered by a heavy-duty industrial generator supplemented by small generators, Rikhotso said.

These were strategically located at various places for processing gold-bearing material.

Two firearms were also seized and explosive cartridges, detonating cords, capped fuses and four generators, Rikhotso said.

“Included was illegal mining paraphernalia which consisted of 23 buckets of gold-bearing material, electric mills, heavy-duty electrical equipment, water pumps and diesel. Large amounts of food were also seized.”

The 16 suspects will make their first appearance at the Stilfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday.

MORE

Zama zamas threaten City Power substations

Critical City Power infrastructure is at risk of collapsing as zama zamas regularly dig close to two substations in Roodepoort, Gauteng.
News
5 days ago

Eskom, Transnet kill mining's potential

There were mixed messages out of the Investing in Africa Mining Indaba held in Cape Town this past week.
Business Times
1 week ago

Six of the 21 Stilfontein alleged illegal miners to apply for bail in February

The Stilfontein magistrate’ s court on Thursday postponed the case against 21 suspected illegal miners to February 15 for bail applications and ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  2. City Power pulls plug on night shift South Africa
  3. LISTEN | ‘People didn’t get the full context, we were penalised,’ says Airbnb ... South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics
  5. Inside KZN's hitmen-for-hire industry News

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...