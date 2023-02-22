“As a result, 16 alleged illegal miners were flushed out from underground, leading to their subsequent arrest,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso.
The “elaborate” illegal mining activities were powered by a heavy-duty industrial generator supplemented by small generators, Rikhotso said.
These were strategically located at various places for processing gold-bearing material.
Two firearms were also seized and explosive cartridges, detonating cords, capped fuses and four generators, Rikhotso said.
“Included was illegal mining paraphernalia which consisted of 23 buckets of gold-bearing material, electric mills, heavy-duty electrical equipment, water pumps and diesel. Large amounts of food were also seized.”
The 16 suspects will make their first appearance at the Stilfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Hawks flush out illegal miners working underground near Klerksdorp
A multidisciplinary operation uncovered generators, mining paraphernalia, explosive cartridges and a lot of food at the illegal mine
Image: Supplied
The Hawks flushed 16 illegal miners from underground in the North West on Wednesday after receiving a tip-off on mining activity happening there.
The Hawks received information regarding alleged illegal mining activities at the Quest Mine just off Buffeldoorn Road in Klerksdorp.
A multidisciplinary team comprising the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit, the North West Air Wing, the explosives unit, public order policing, the tactical response team and the department of mineral resources & energy led an operation.
Image: Supplied
“As a result, 16 alleged illegal miners were flushed out from underground, leading to their subsequent arrest,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso.
The “elaborate” illegal mining activities were powered by a heavy-duty industrial generator supplemented by small generators, Rikhotso said.
These were strategically located at various places for processing gold-bearing material.
Two firearms were also seized and explosive cartridges, detonating cords, capped fuses and four generators, Rikhotso said.
“Included was illegal mining paraphernalia which consisted of 23 buckets of gold-bearing material, electric mills, heavy-duty electrical equipment, water pumps and diesel. Large amounts of food were also seized.”
The 16 suspects will make their first appearance at the Stilfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday.
MORE
Zama zamas threaten City Power substations
Eskom, Transnet kill mining's potential
Six of the 21 Stilfontein alleged illegal miners to apply for bail in February
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos