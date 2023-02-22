South Africa

Measles outbreak spreads to Western Cape

22 February 2023 - 09:54 By TimesLive
The NICD says it is 'never too late to vaccinate against measles'. File photo.
The NICD says it is 'never too late to vaccinate against measles'. File photo.
Image: 123RF/DAVID IZQUIERDO ROGER

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says four laboratory-confirmed measles cases were reported in Cape Town between January 24 and February 17.

“Even though all the lab-confirmed measles cases were investigated, no epidemiological link could be established,” the NICD said.

A week ago the institute said a total of 560 cases had been detected in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Gauteng and Free State since the outbreak started.

Measles is highly infectious and spreads rapidly from person to person. People of any age who are not vaccinated can catch measles, the NICD said.

Symptoms include fever, malaise, cough, conjunctivitis and a runny nose. A rash appears on the face, neck, trunk and limbs, usually on day four of the illness. Other measles complications are pneumonia, scarring of the cornea and, rarely, encephalitis.

Measles vaccines are given routinely to infants at six and 12 months, but “it is never too late to vaccinate against measles”, the institute advised.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Gauteng takes over as province with most new measles cases

Gauteng reported 12 new laboratory-confirmed measles cases in the week between February 6 and 12 , the largest number of new cases of all the ...
News
5 days ago

The 10-14 age group must be included in measles vaccination drive: NICD

The majority of measles cases in outbreak-affected provinces is among the 5-9-year age group, but there is a significant number of cases in the ...
News
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | Vaccination the only way to prevent and control measles outbreak: NICD

The number of measles cases in the country continues to rise, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  2. City Power pulls plug on night shift South Africa
  3. LISTEN | ‘People didn’t get the full context, we were penalised,’ says Airbnb ... South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics
  5. Inside KZN's hitmen-for-hire industry News

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...