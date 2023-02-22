South Africa

Vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng to depart UCT after agreeing to ‘exit settlement’

22 February 2023 - 12:41
UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng is leaving the tertiary institution. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng is set to leave the top-ranked tertiary institution, which is in the midst of a governance crisis, after reaching an exit settlement with the council.

TimesLIVE has established, via insiders, that a settlement paving the way for the vice-chancellor’s departure, reportedly involving a multimillion-rand “golden handshake”, was reached during a late-night meeting of the university council on Tuesday.

The settlement involves a non-disclosure agreement.

Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama is yet to confirm what transpired overnight, but said at the weekend the meeting would “thoroughly and thoughtfully consider options and potential resolutions” to the governance crisis.

UCT is expected to issue a statement on developments on Wednesday.

News24 reported on Wednesday the settlement involved a R12m “golden handshake”.

‘Not how we envisaged 2023’: UCT council to urgently tackle ‘governance crisis’

A council meeting to discuss one of the biggest governance crises in the history of the University of Cape Town and leadership of vice-chancellor ...
News
1 day ago

UCT started the academic year with student protests, a court interdict to halt the disruptive action, the executive accused of endangering staff, a denial that Phakeng had been suspended and an independent investigation by a panel into the governance crisis and staff exodus.

Phakeng, as vice-chancellor, was accountable to the council for leadership of the university, including its financial health, academic standing, transformation and social justice interventions.

A UCT staff member told the Sunday Times last week things were coming to a head “in an ugly power struggle that has ripped the university apart”.

Sociology and political studies professor Jeremy Seekings, director of the Centre for Social Science Research at the institution, said last week it would “not be surprising” if Phakeng was not squeezed out of her role under a face-saving exit strategy before her second term started later this year.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'You put us in danger': UCT governance crisis comes to a head with leadership under fire

University of Cape Town law faculty dean Danwood Chirwa has sent a scathing letter to the executive on behalf of the faculty, accusing it of ...
News
5 days ago

Executive and SRC at loggerheads as protests continue at UCT

Confusion and an information war are raging at UCT, where the executive insists issues related to ongoing protests have been resolved and classes ...
News
5 days ago

UCT moves online indefinitely as protest action continues

Protest action by students at the University of Cape Town has forced the institution to start the academic year online.
News
1 week ago
