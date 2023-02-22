UCT started the academic year with student protests, a court interdict to halt the disruptive action, the executive accused of endangering staff, a denial that Phakeng had been suspended and an independent investigation by a panel into the governance crisis and staff exodus.
Vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng to depart UCT after agreeing to ‘exit settlement’
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng is set to leave the top-ranked tertiary institution, which is in the midst of a governance crisis, after reaching an exit settlement with the council.
TimesLIVE has established, via insiders, that a settlement paving the way for the vice-chancellor’s departure, reportedly involving a multimillion-rand “golden handshake”, was reached during a late-night meeting of the university council on Tuesday.
The settlement involves a non-disclosure agreement.
Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama is yet to confirm what transpired overnight, but said at the weekend the meeting would “thoroughly and thoughtfully consider options and potential resolutions” to the governance crisis.
UCT is expected to issue a statement on developments on Wednesday.
News24 reported on Wednesday the settlement involved a R12m “golden handshake”.
‘Not how we envisaged 2023’: UCT council to urgently tackle ‘governance crisis’
