South Africa

20-year sentence for KZN man who gunned down his wife’s lover

23 February 2023 - 17:18 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Durban high court judge Kate Pillay sentenced 44-year-old Phumlani Sangweni to 20 years’ imprisonment for killing John Bhengu. Stock photo.
Durban high court judge Kate Pillay sentenced 44-year-old Phumlani Sangweni to 20 years’ imprisonment for killing John Bhengu. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

A KwaZulu-Natal man who shot dead his wife’s lover had a chance of “reflection to desist from his conduct” of plotting the November 2021 murder.

This is according to Durban high court judge Kate Pillay, who sentenced 44-year-old Phumlani Sangweni to 20 years’ imprisonment for killing John Bhengu.

Bhengu died from his injuries in Stanger Hospital.

“He had been purposeful and deliberate. Crimes of this nature are endemic in the country. This is despite there being avenues to resolve disputes,” said Pillay.

Sangweni was linked by cellphone records and conversations that placed him near the scene in Glendale Heights on the outskirts of KwaDukuza.

Man accuses police of framing him in deadly 'lover’s triangle'

A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with killing the lover of his estranged wife on the outskirts of KwaDukuza in November 2021 has accused police officers ...
News
2 weeks ago

Pillay found there were exceptional circumstances that allowed her to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment.

She said Sangweni had not shown remorse as he pleaded not guilty. He also did not testify during arguments in the mitigation of sentence.

“The court could glean a glimpse of pain that the infidelity had brought to him. Common sense detects the pain of betrayal and frustration must have driven the accused on the course that he did,” said Pillay.

She felt that this did not detract from the enormity of his actions.

“The court cannot ignore the frailty of the emotions,” she added.

Pillay said the court accepted that both families had endured suffering as a result.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Sangoma sentenced to two life terms for raping woman, slitting her throat

A KwaZulu-Natal traditional healer was sentenced to two life sentences and a further five years after he pleaded guilty to slitting a woman’s throat ...
News
2 hours ago

Nipsey Hussle's killer sentenced to at least 60 years in prison

A California man was sentenced on Wednesday to at least 60 years in prison for the 2019 killing of Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle after a chance ...
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Mpumalanga man who killed, set granny alight for R36 sentenced to life 11 years later

Mpolokeng Nick Kolokoto was also sentenced to six years for arson and five years for housebreaking and theft.
News
3 hours ago

#Saytheirnames: Growing calls for action on SA's grim GBV crisis

TimesLIVE profiles some of the women recently murdered in South Africa and asks experts how to tackle gender-based violence.
News
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘People didn’t get the full context, we were penalised,’ says Airbnb ... South Africa
  2. Vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng to depart UCT after agreeing to ‘exit ... South Africa
  3. Zunaid Moti legal adviser 'in witness protection, co-operating with Hawks' News
  4. Woman traumatised after Carletonville road rage ‘assault’ South Africa
  5. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Government takes up massive chunk of Eskom's debt