TimesLIVE
20-year sentence for KZN man who gunned down his wife’s lover
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN
A KwaZulu-Natal man who shot dead his wife’s lover had a chance of “reflection to desist from his conduct” of plotting the November 2021 murder.
This is according to Durban high court judge Kate Pillay, who sentenced 44-year-old Phumlani Sangweni to 20 years’ imprisonment for killing John Bhengu.
Bhengu died from his injuries in Stanger Hospital.
“He had been purposeful and deliberate. Crimes of this nature are endemic in the country. This is despite there being avenues to resolve disputes,” said Pillay.
Sangweni was linked by cellphone records and conversations that placed him near the scene in Glendale Heights on the outskirts of KwaDukuza.
Man accuses police of framing him in deadly 'lover’s triangle'
TimesLIVE
