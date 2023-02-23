South Africa

Accused in Ipid investigator Mandla Mahlangu's murder found guilty

23 February 2023 - 18:15
Khumbulani Sithole has been found guilty of murdering Mandlakayise Mahlangu. He is due to be sentenced on Friday.
The man accused of murdering Ipid investigator Mandla Mahlangu was found guilty by the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.  

Mahlangu was shot dead in a hit disguised as an armed robbery.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Khumbulani Sithole is due to be sentenced on Friday. 

Sithole was also convicted of housebreaking with intent to commit robbery and theft, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Trial of accused in murder of Ipid investigator Mandla Mahlangu will start soon, family told

The Pretoria high court has assured the family of the late Ipid investigator Mandla Mahlangu, who was shot dead in a suspected hit disguised as an ...
News
9 months ago

According to police, a group of men arrived at Mahlangu's game farm near Cullinan at about 3.30am on March 11 2020. They held him and a worker at gunpoint, and shot Mahlangu. The suspects fled with his vehicle and household items.

Before his death, Mahlangu was part of a team investigating high-profile cases against several police officers, including one involving suspended acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

He had also been due to testify in an internal crime-intelligence inquiry involving a "jobs-for-favours" scheme within the police service.

Sithole, originally from KwaZulu-Natal, lived at the Vosloorus hostel and was accused of involvement in taxi violence in and around Gauteng.

In May last year he was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a Vosloorus taxi boss.

