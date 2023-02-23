According to police, a group of men arrived at Mahlangu's game farm near Cullinan at about 3.30am on March 11 2020. They held him and a worker at gunpoint, and shot Mahlangu. The suspects fled with his vehicle and household items.
Before his death, Mahlangu was part of a team investigating high-profile cases against several police officers, including one involving suspended acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
He had also been due to testify in an internal crime-intelligence inquiry involving a "jobs-for-favours" scheme within the police service.
Sithole, originally from KwaZulu-Natal, lived at the Vosloorus hostel and was accused of involvement in taxi violence in and around Gauteng.
In May last year he was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a Vosloorus taxi boss.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Accused in Ipid investigator Mandla Mahlangu's murder found guilty
Image: 123RF/Skycinema
The man accused of murdering Ipid investigator Mandla Mahlangu was found guilty by the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
Mahlangu was shot dead in a hit disguised as an armed robbery.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Khumbulani Sithole is due to be sentenced on Friday.
Sithole was also convicted of housebreaking with intent to commit robbery and theft, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Trial of accused in murder of Ipid investigator Mandla Mahlangu will start soon, family told
According to police, a group of men arrived at Mahlangu's game farm near Cullinan at about 3.30am on March 11 2020. They held him and a worker at gunpoint, and shot Mahlangu. The suspects fled with his vehicle and household items.
Before his death, Mahlangu was part of a team investigating high-profile cases against several police officers, including one involving suspended acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
He had also been due to testify in an internal crime-intelligence inquiry involving a "jobs-for-favours" scheme within the police service.
Sithole, originally from KwaZulu-Natal, lived at the Vosloorus hostel and was accused of involvement in taxi violence in and around Gauteng.
In May last year he was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a Vosloorus taxi boss.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Ipid to oppose bail application of policewoman accused of raping son
Ipid investigating death of SAPS trainee killed during tactical training
Deaths caused by police action jump to 410 in year, 223 more died in custody
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos