Credit card found as search goes on for German tourist in Cape Town

The search for a 22-year-old German tourist, who vanished after leaving an Airbnb in Cape Town on Valentine’s Day, continued on Thursday as it emerged that a Visa card belonging to him was found among suspected stolen goods.
Nick Frischke arrived in SA on February 6 and was staying at an Airbnb in Pinelands, Cape Town, which he left on foot on February 14. Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said he was dressed in blue denim shorts with white takkies, a beige T-shirt and a backpack.
An extensive search this week focused on the Hangberg trail, between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay, with police assisted by the National Sea Rescue Institute, mountain rescue, sniffer dogs, provincial emergency service drone operators and police divers.
People’s Post reported on Thursday that a credit card belonging to a Nick Frischke was recorded in a logbook of stolen property that had been recovered by police in Hout Bay.
Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut told TimesLIVE on Thursday that three suspects had been arrested for possession of stolen goods.
“It is true that Hout Bay police arrested a 22-year-old female last week Friday for the possession of stolen goods and two males aged 22 and 23 on Tuesday for the possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and drugs,” said Traut. “However, it is too soon to confirm a link of any kind with the disappearance of Nick Frischke.”
Hout Bay community policing forum confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday that police, following up on an armed robbery, arrested two suspects in a bungalow at Hangberg on Tuesday and allegedly found a revolver, ammunition, tools, cellular phones and half a tablet of Mandrax.
Nick’s father Tom Frischke has posted several appeals for help on social media. Family friends are running a crowdfunding campaign titled “Where’s Nick” on PayPal to raise funds to support the family and search efforts.
“All his stuff is still at the Airbnb,” wrote his father in one post on social media. “He signed up for a surf course on Thursday but never showed up for it. We don't know what to do and think that he is in a helpless situation.”
TimesLIVE
Credit card found as search goes on for German tourist in Cape Town
Police say it's too early to link stolen goods and suspects to his disappearance.
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
