A Mozambican is to serve life imprisonment for murder and robbery which he committed while on parole for similar offences.
Musuthu Sithole, 48, an illegal foreign national, was charged with robbing and killing a 65-year-old man and was sentenced to a further 25 years for the robbery.
On 21 April 2020, Sithole and other suspects broke into the man’s house, said the National Prosecuting Authority. The victim was sleeping with his wife at the time but Sithole and the suspects assaulted the wife, regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
“While the victim was trying to fight, they assaulted him with a blunt object, shot him in the neck and proceeded to steal items from the house,” she said.
Sithole and his accomplices stole three firearms, two TVs, two cellphones, a bicycle and clothes.
But it was Sithole’s wife, Lizeh Tshigabe, 29, who was arrested five days later. She was traced and found in possession of the deceased’s phone.
Tshigabe lied about where she got the phone from to protect Sithole from getting arrested, said Mahanjana.
“Sithole was arrested in August 2020 at the Ivory Park clinic after an informer told the police of his whereabouts. In court, they both pleaded not guilty but the state was able to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Mahanjana said.
Illegal Mozambican parolee gets life for murder and robbery
The Pretoria high court found that Musuthu Sithole had a 'career' in housebreaking which 'graduated to murder'
Elderly Limpopo woman and daughter attacked by panga-wielding man
The deceased’s wife told the court through her victim impact statement that she is still traumatised by the experience and feels unsafe despite going for counselling.
The state reminded the court that Sithole had four previous convictions of similar offences which he committed while on parole.
Prosecutor Lawrence More said Sithole was motivated by greed when committing such crimes as he had a job at the time. More asked the court to hand down the prescribed minimum sentence, Mahanjana said.
“Judge Mashudu Maryrose Muzhelele agreed with the state that Sithole had a career in housebreaking and then graduated to murder. The accused has been in and out of prison for 25 years from 1995 to 2020 when he was arrested in this matter,” she said.
The judge said that as an illegal immigrant, Sithole entered the country solely to commit crime and run away unaccounted for. She found no circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, said Mahanjana.
Muzhelele ordered that the sentences run concurrently and that Sithole be declared unfit to possess a firearm. She also gave an order for a search and seizure of firearms and ammunition at Sithole’s property and that the family of the deceased be informed should Sithole be eligible for parole.
