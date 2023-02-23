South Africa

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Is the budget anti-poor and anti-middle class? Or is it well-balanced?

23 February 2023 - 17:52
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
Enoch Godongwana, South Africa's finance minister, at a press conference ahead of the budget speech. File photo.
Enoch Godongwana, South Africa's finance minister, at a press conference ahead of the budget speech. File photo.
Image: Dwayne Senior

Eusebius McKaiser was joined by Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga, Oxfam executive director Lebogang Ramafoko, seasoned journalist and Mkokeli Advisory head Sam Mkokeli to debate the 2023 national budget.

It proved to be a spirited podcast entry, as the guests disagreed on a few crucial issues.

Listen to the conversation:

Ramafoko offered an argument to support her claim that the budget is pro-middle class and pro-rich. She analysed how the suggested new tax rebates, for example, would benefit only a few. By contrast, the material conditions of millions of black people living in poverty will not change considering the line items in this year’s budget.

Mkokeli disagreed by arguing that, while the budget is not pro-poor, it is also not pro-middle class. This dovetailed the main view teased out by Makunga, that the budget does not change socioeconomic problems. At best, it allocates monies in such a way that the basic business of the state ticks over. She did not think the budget was austere but conceded to Ramafoko’s contention that, regardless of the linguistic characterisation of the budget, the realities of poor people are not going to change any time soon.

There was overlapping consensus that politics and the technical capacity of the state are more important drivers of material change for all South Africans. Mkokeli observed that the finance minister’s budget speech piggybacked on political realities.

Ramafoko, mindful of this reality, ended the discussion with an appeal to South Africans to co-operate across class divisions, in mutual recognition of the all-encompassing consequences of a dismal government.

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

Subscribe for future episodes: iono.fmSpotifyGoogle PlayApple PodcastsPlayer.fmPocket Cast

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | #StopTeenSuicide — Tips to reduce mental health challenges

Eusebius McKaiser was joined on his TimesLIVE podcast by Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, projects co-ordinator at the South African Depression and Anxiety ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Trust deficit makes it hard to be excited about new Sona promises

TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser explains why President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2023 Sona speech falls short of its political intentions
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

PODCAST | #QueerSONA — Queer community demands Ramaphosa’s ear

Nolwazi Tusini from Iranti — a media advocacy organisation defending the rights of lesbian, intersex and transgender people in Africa — joined ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | What does it all mean? Examining the biggest political stories of the week

Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee and Sowetan political editor Fikile Ntsikelelo Moya joined Eusebius McKaiser on his TimesLIVE podcast to ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘People didn’t get the full context, we were penalised,’ says Airbnb ... South Africa
  2. Vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng to depart UCT after agreeing to ‘exit ... South Africa
  3. Zunaid Moti legal adviser 'in witness protection, co-operating with Hawks' News
  4. Woman traumatised after Carletonville road rage ‘assault’ South Africa
  5. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Government takes up massive chunk of Eskom's debt