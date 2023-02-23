South Africa

Stony silence over Phakeng's UCT exit deal involves a wrangle over semantics

23 February 2023 - 22:42
The University of Cape Town council's statement on the settlement between the institution and vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng has been delayed.
The University of Cape Town council's statement on the settlement between the institution and vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng has been delayed.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

The stony silence from parties to the deal smoothing the departure of under-fire vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s from the University of Cape Town boils down, in part, to a dispute over semantics.

Three sources close to the ongoing debacle told TimesLIVE that the parties had yet to agree on the report to be released to the public. Details of the deal, which allegedly includes a R12m golden handshake for Phakeng, were published early on Wednesday. 

One of the sources said: “It’s my understanding that this is the reason there is no statement. There is disagreement about the wording.” Two other sources concurred.

Vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng to depart UCT after agreeing to ‘exit settlement’

University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng is set to leave the top-ranked tertiary institution, which is in the midst of a governance ...
News
1 day ago

UCT spokesperson  Elijah Moholola said the delay in releasing the statement was not unusual.

“Please note that a statement from the council is in progress. I will share this with you once it’s finalised,” said Moholola.

“It is not unusual for post-council statements to take a few days to finalise – for instance for the meeting held on 3 December, communication was only issued on 15 December.”

Phakeng is set to leave the top-ranked tertiary institution, which is in the midst of a governance crisis, after reaching an exit settlement with the council.

Insiders at the institution confirmed a settlement paving the way for the vice-chancellor’s departure, reportedly involving a multimillion-rand “golden handshake”, was reached during a late-night meeting of the university council on Tuesday.

‘Not how we envisaged 2023’: UCT council to urgently tackle ‘governance crisis’

A council meeting to discuss one of the biggest governance crises in the history of the University of Cape Town and leadership of vice-chancellor ...
News
3 days ago

The settlement involves a non-disclosure agreement.

Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama is yet to confirm what transpired Tuesday.  At the weekend, Ngonyama said the meeting would “thoroughly and thoughtfully consider options and potential resolutions” to the governance crisis.

The academic year began at UCT with student protests, a court ban on disruption, allegations of staff endangerment by the executive, denials that Phakeng had been suspended, and an independent enquiry by a panel looking into the leadership crisis and staff exodus.

Phakeng took to social media on Thursday to tell her followers that she was doing well and was happy in a video in which she shared 155 times within 20 hours, Phakeng took on New24.

‘It won’t be surprising’ if VC Phakeng encounters face-saving exit: UCT prof

It will “not be surprising” if University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng is squeezed out of her role with a face-saving exit ...
News
1 week ago

“Hey guys I know you are worried about me and the hogwash," she said of media reports, "but I just want to tell you that I am fine and happy," adding that “I really, really appreciate your messages of support. I am getting them, and I am reading them. Thank you.”

Phakeng went on to promote the business of designers of her T-shirt and earrings.

Political parties also weighed in on the saga.

The Azanian People's Organisation (AZAPO) expressed its support for Phakeng on Thursday. In a statement, the party said Phakeng was “systematically” lynched by a “seemingly dysfunctional UCT council”.

“This vindictive and bizarre development exposes UCT council for what it is – an untransformed and racist body that appears clueless about provisions of the Higher Education Act 101, 1997 that sets out their mandate to transform the higher education sector,” the statement reads.   

Mamokgethi Phakeng's battles and achievements show that she can put up a good fight

How the high-level feuding at UCT plays out is of more than academic interest, writes Prega Govender.
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

“AZAPO has been following the UCT shenanigans with concern and is convinced a plan was already in place to oust Prof. Phakeng even before she went on sabbatical leave in September 2022.”

MP Chantel King and  DA spokesperson on higher education said Phakeng’s “golden handshake must not derail UCT investigation”.

“The DA notes University of Cape Town vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s golden handshake of more than R12.5m. And while we can only hope that her departure will lead to stability at UCT, questions regarding the governance of the university remain,” said King.

“The DA welcomes the fact that the investigation led by retired Judge Lex Mpati will continue, albeit with a slightly different scope.

“It is very concerning that the UCT council decided on an agreement with Prof Phakeng before the investigation could be concluded.”

Chaos as 'ugly power struggle' rocks UCT

The University of Cape Town plunged deeper into disruption this week when students began the academic year with a protest that shut down the campus ...
News
5 days ago

King said the DA hoped Mpati's enquiry would shed light on why a report by former ombudsman Zetu Makamandela-Mguqulwa on bullying allegations appeared to have been disregarded.

“Unstable governance, as has been the case at UCT for a number of years now, does not create environments conducive to excellence,” said King.

“The disruptions are detrimental to the students, staff and the university’s reputation. South Africa’s institutions of higher education are often, unfortunately, the only hope young people have of earning economic emancipation. Stability at one the country’s leading universities is crucial.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Stop delaying tactics, we want to hear from suspended PP, chair tells Mpofu

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane must give evidence at parliament’s section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office, committee ...
Politics
2 months ago

Mamokgethi Phakeng on keeping the faith and fighting to the bitter end

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng is fighting a sometimes lonely battle for survival as vice-chancellor of that colonial cauldron of higher learning, UCT, ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Historic probe into public protector’s fitness to hold office begins

Parliament on Monday begins its first impeachment inquiry against the serving head of a chapter 9 institution — public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ...
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘People didn’t get the full context, we were penalised,’ says Airbnb ... South Africa
  2. Vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng to depart UCT after agreeing to ‘exit ... South Africa
  3. Zunaid Moti legal adviser 'in witness protection, co-operating with Hawks' News
  4. Woman traumatised after Carletonville road rage ‘assault’ South Africa
  5. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Government takes up massive chunk of Eskom's debt