Stony silence over Phakeng's UCT exit deal involves a wrangle over semantics

The stony silence from parties to the deal smoothing the departure of under-fire vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s from the University of Cape Town boils down, in part, to a dispute over semantics.

Three sources close to the ongoing debacle told TimesLIVE that the parties had yet to agree on the report to be released to the public. Details of the deal, which allegedly includes a R12m golden handshake for Phakeng, were published early on Wednesday.

One of the sources said: “It’s my understanding that this is the reason there is no statement. There is disagreement about the wording.” Two other sources concurred.