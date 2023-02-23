South Africa

WATCH | Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

23 February 2023 - 11:56 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

We take a trip around Cape Town’s central business district to show the encampments of homeless people that have sprung up in large numbers since 2020.

This week the City of Cape Town confirmed it had obtained permission from the high court in Cape Town to serve eviction notices on all illegal settlements within the CBD.

The eviction notices are a legal requirement in terms of the city’s formal legal eviction application, due to be heard in April. If the high court rules in the city’s favour, many dwellings are likely to be cleared in multiple locations across the CBD.

Announcing its decision, the city said the court action was a last resort after attempting  and failing to persuade some homeless residents to relocate to city-funded shelters. 

