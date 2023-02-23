South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Day 3 of judge Tintswalo Makhubele hearing

23 February 2023 - 10:31 By TIMESLIVE

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing for judge Tintswalo Makhubele continues on Thursday at the Southern Sun in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being a judge and chair of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

