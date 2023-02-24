South Africa

Airline privatisation plan at risk — Semafor

24 February 2023 - 08:16 By Reuters
The plan to partially privatise SAA is in trouble, according to news website Semafor. File photo.
The plan to partially privatise SAA is in trouble, according to news website Semafor. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

The plan to partially privatise national airline SAA is in trouble because the competition regulator may not approve the deal, news website Semafor reported on Thursday.

In 2021 government signed a deal with the Takatso Consortium to sell a majority stake in the state-owned carrier to the consortium, which had promised to invest more than R3bn to revive the airline.

The involvement of Global Airways, which is part of the consortium and owns the regional airline Lift, could pose a market consolidation risk and is a point of concern for authorities at the Competition Commission, Semafor said.

The competition watchdog has started investigating the possibility the new company would stifle competition if the deal goes through, Semafor reported, citing officials at the ministries of finance and public enterprises, and an official at the chosen consortium.

The regulator did not respond to Reuters' request for comment late on Thursday.

READ MORE:

Takatso welcomes R1bn for SAA from Godongwana’s budget

Takatso Aviation indicated in a statement on Wednesday that it was underwhelmed by the provision of R1bn to SAA from finance minister Enoch ...
News
1 day ago

Takatso underwhelmed by R1bn for SAA from Godongwana’s budget

Takatso Aviation is underwhelmed by the provision of R1bn to SAA from finance minister Enoch Godongwana, saying in a statement it added uncertainty ...
News
18 hours ago

‘Not bold enough’: parties lay into Godongwana after budget speech

DA slams decision to announce bailouts for failed state-owned enterprises such as Land Bank, Post Office and SAA
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng to depart UCT after agreeing to ‘exit ... South Africa
  2. Woman traumatised after Carletonville road rage ‘assault’ South Africa
  3. Grave disgrace as Msunduzi municipal workers are photographed sleeping in ... South Africa
  4. Zunaid Moti legal adviser 'in witness protection, co-operating with Hawks' News
  5. Businesswoman gunned down at Bedfordview crèche ‘facilitated’ kidnappings for ... News

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Government takes up massive chunk of Eskom's debt