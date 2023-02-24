South Africa

Gunmen rob passengers after Intercape bus breaks down in Pietermaritzburg

24 February 2023 - 16:29 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Passengers on an Intercape bus were robbed by four gunmen in Pietermaritzburg after it broke down.
Image: Supplied

Passengers on an Intercape bus were accosted by gunmen when the bus broke down on the R56 Richmond Road, near France township in Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday.

“I could not sleep after the terrifying ordeal,” said one of the passengers, Lungi Shezi from KwaZulu-Natal

Shezi, who was travelling to Gqeberha from Pietermaritzburg, said the bus was carrying passengers from Durban and Pietermaritzburg as far as Cape Town.  

Barely 15km from the Pietermaritzburg stop, the bus experienced mechanical failure. 

“We had to contend with sitting on the side of the road in the heat. A mechanic who came to fix the bus had no luck. Another bus was commissioned,” said Shezi. 

The gunmen pounced when luggage was being transferred from one coach to the other.

Two passengers killed in shooting aboard Pretoria bus bound for Harare

Two passengers were killed in an attack aboard a bus travelling to Zimbabwe from Pretoria near Bela Bela, Limpopo, in the early hours of Thursday.
News
2 months ago

They demanded cellphones and valuables from the passengers. Despite them obliging, a shot was fired.  

“This frightened all of us,” said Shezi.  

The gunmen then fled.  

“These were young guys. I doubt any of them were above the age of 30. They carried guns as if they were brandishing sticks,” said Shezi. 

The incident came just days after Shezi buried a family member who was killed in a gunfight in Mariannhill at the weekend.

I literally thought this was my last day on earth
Lungi Shezi

“I literally thought this was my last day on earth considering what had happened to my family member the previous week. I thought I too would die through the barrel of the gun,” said Shezi. 

The bus driver then drove passengers to the nearest police station where they reported the matter.  

Intercape confirmed that a bus that was carrying 39 passengers and two crew from Durban to Cape Town had suffered mechanical problems. 

“We express our concern over this criminal incident and are working with the relevant authorities,” it said, adding that it was in contact with the affected passengers.  

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Thornville police were investigating a case of robbery. 

TimesLIVE

