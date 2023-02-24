South Africa

Judicial conduct tribunal adjourns judge Makhubele inquiry to May

24 February 2023 - 13:11
Suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele has been accused of violating the Judicial Code of Conduct by #UniteBehind. File photo.
Suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele has been accused of violating the Judicial Code of Conduct by #UniteBehind. File photo.
Image: Photo from Judges Matter video

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing into the conduct of suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele has been adjourned to May 8.

Evidence leaders requested an adjournment. 

Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being both a judge and chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board.

She is accused of  advancing corruption and state capture.

On Thursday, Prasa group head for legal, risk and compliance Martha Ngoye testified at the hearing.

Ngoye said Makhubele marginalised the Prasa legal department during the extensive litigation by Siyaya entities. According to Ngoye, Prasa ended up paying a settlement of R56m to Siyaya through a default judgment.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Prasa exec dishes on controversial R56m settlement that judge Makhubele allegedly approved

Prasa group head for legal, risk and compliance says legal department was kept in the dark regarding the Siyaya litigation
News
17 hours ago

Prasa executive grilled on alleged bias against judge Makhubele

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa executive for legal, risk and compliance Martha Ngoye was grilled on Thursday on her alleged bias against judge ...
News
1 day ago

Judge Makhubele: 5 things you need to know about the judicial conduct tribunal

Want to catch up on the case that many are talking about? Here's five things you need to know.
News
2 days ago

Makhubele's counsel says she wasn't a judge while acting as Prasa chair

Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo says Pretoria high court judge Tintswalo Makhubele rendered herself unsuitable for her post by joining a ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng to depart UCT after agreeing to ‘exit ... South Africa
  2. Woman traumatised after Carletonville road rage ‘assault’ South Africa
  3. Grave disgrace as Msunduzi municipal workers are photographed sleeping in ... South Africa
  4. Zunaid Moti legal adviser 'in witness protection, co-operating with Hawks' News
  5. 'Don't send more trucks to Richards Bay': Transnet amid huge N2 backlog South Africa

Latest Videos

Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction