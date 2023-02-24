South Africa

KZN-raised Keeran Anwar Blessie scoops prestigious award in London for LGBTQI short film

24 February 2023 - 13:03
Keeran Anwar Blessie acted in and directed his award-winning film 'The Fox in the Night'.
Keeran Anwar Blessie acted in and directed his award-winning film 'The Fox in the Night'.
Image: Supplied

A UK-based director and actor with roots in Pietermaritzburg has scooped a prestigious London Critics' Circle Film Award for his 11-minute movie.

Keeran Anwar Blessie won in the Best British/Irish Short Film 2023 category at the recent awards ceremony, which also saw the likes of film heavyweights Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell scoop awards in their respective categories.

Blessie described his movie The Fox in the Night as a “meet-cute story about two people from opposite ends of the gender expression spectrum who meet during a drug deal”.

“The main message is about connection. In a world becoming increasingly hostile I believe there's still beauty and connection to be found and in the most surprising places,” he told TimesLIVE.

The Fox in the Night is Blessie's debut as a filmmaker.

“It feels surreal. I still stare at it every day. Admittedly it swings between being this mammoth achievement, which feels intimidating, and then suddenly it feels quite comforting and encouraging.

Bafta awards come under fire for winners who are all white

The Bafta Film Awards were denounced by critics for an all-white winners list despite a recent overhaul that was meant to make the process more ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

“I grew up in Sleepy Hollow [Pietermaritzburg]. I lived there and was educated there. I still have family there and consider my roots to be there.”

Blessie studied at the University of Cape Town for his undergraduate degree and completed his master's degree at London's Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

He worked as an actor on BBC's Ghosts and ITV's Riches.

Blessie said “curiosity and love” made him leave South Africa.

I have been living abroad for more than a decade. I've been in London for seven years, by way of Amsterdam, Brussels and a brief stint in the US.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SPOTLIGHT | 'Die Hart' spoofs comedian; 'Maybe I Do' comedy jam-packed with stars

Kevin Hart parodies his life as a wannabe action Hollywood star, while Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton provide heavyweight credits for ...
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

Take Hart and lighten the gloom

US comedian Kevin Hart is in SA to help us forget load-shedding and other woes for a while
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Black Actors in Focus at reformed Golden Globes

The Golden Globe awards returned to television, facing the scandals that caused its yearlong hiatus head on.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

2023 is going to be a good year for TV shows and films

No matter your poison, you're sure to find something in this list on which to feast your eyes
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng to depart UCT after agreeing to ‘exit ... South Africa
  2. Woman traumatised after Carletonville road rage ‘assault’ South Africa
  3. Grave disgrace as Msunduzi municipal workers are photographed sleeping in ... South Africa
  4. Zunaid Moti legal adviser 'in witness protection, co-operating with Hawks' News
  5. 'Don't send more trucks to Richards Bay': Transnet amid huge N2 backlog South Africa

Latest Videos

Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction