KZN-raised Keeran Anwar Blessie scoops prestigious award in London for LGBTQI short film

A UK-based director and actor with roots in Pietermaritzburg has scooped a prestigious London Critics' Circle Film Award for his 11-minute movie.
Keeran Anwar Blessie won in the Best British/Irish Short Film 2023 category at the recent awards ceremony, which also saw the likes of film heavyweights Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell scoop awards in their respective categories.
Blessie described his movie The Fox in the Night as a “meet-cute story about two people from opposite ends of the gender expression spectrum who meet during a drug deal”.
“The main message is about connection. In a world becoming increasingly hostile I believe there's still beauty and connection to be found and in the most surprising places,” he told TimesLIVE.
The Fox in the Night is Blessie's debut as a filmmaker.
“It feels surreal. I still stare at it every day. Admittedly it swings between being this mammoth achievement, which feels intimidating, and then suddenly it feels quite comforting and encouraging.
Image: Supplied
“I grew up in Sleepy Hollow [Pietermaritzburg]. I lived there and was educated there. I still have family there and consider my roots to be there.”
Blessie studied at the University of Cape Town for his undergraduate degree and completed his master's degree at London's Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.
He worked as an actor on BBC's Ghosts and ITV's Riches.
Blessie said “curiosity and love” made him leave South Africa.
“I have been living abroad for more than a decade. I've been in London for seven years, by way of Amsterdam, Brussels and a brief stint in the US.”
TimesLIVE
