South Africa

Man jailed for life for murdering Ipid investigator Mandla Mahlangu

24 February 2023 - 14:30
Ipid investigator Mandla Mahlangu was murdered in March 2020. His killer Khumbulani Johannes Sithole has been jailed for life. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The man convicted by the Pretoria high court on Wednesday of murdering Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator Mandla Mahlangu has been jailed for life.

Judge Papi Mosopa also sentenced Khumbulani Johannes Sithole to 15 years for housebreaking, eight years for theft, five years for possession of an unlawful firearm and two years for possession of ammunition.

Masopa ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

Mahlangu was shot dead in a hit disguised as an armed robbery.

TimesLIVE previously reported that according to police, a group of men arrived at a plot in Cullinan where Mahlangu was staying in March 2020. They held him and a worker at gunpoint, shooting Mahlangu before fleeing in his bakkie with household items.

Accused in Ipid investigator Mandla Mahlangu's murder found guilty

The man accused of murdering Ipid investigator Mandla Mahlangu was found guilty by the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
News
20 hours ago

Before his death, Mahlangu was part of the team investigating high-profile cases against several police officers, including one involving suspended acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

He was due to testify in an internal crime-intelligence inquiry into an alleged jobs-for-favours scheme within the police service.

According to media reports, a hitman ordered his assassination, which was paid for by police.

Sithole, originally from KwaZulu-Natal, lived at the Vosloorus hostel and was accused of involvement in taxi violence in and around Gauteng. In May last year he was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a Vosloorus taxi boss.

Sithole has applied for leave to appeal the conviction. It will be heard next week, with his attorney John Makama saying he has filed heads of argument in this regard.

TimesLIVE

