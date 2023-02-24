RECAP: What you need to know about Mamokgethi Phakeng’s turbulent time at UCT

'I AM NOT WORRIED ONE BIT'
University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng’s reported exit from the tertiary institution is the latest in a months-long “battle” that has often hogged the headlines.
This week TimesLIVE reported Phakeng and the university’s council had reached a settlement which cost millions for her to leave the top job.
Here is a look at how the “battle” within UCT management has unfolded:
SECOND TERM AND BAD REVIEW
Phakeng took office in July 2018. In March 2022 the university announced she was appointed to lead for a second five-year term.
The vice-chancellor's management had garnered both support and criticism, with the Sunday Times reporting she had received a bad review in a 2019 internal ombud report.
A statement by the university at the time of her extending her stay quoted Phakeng as saying : “I came to UCT to serve not just this university but South Africa and the continent. My personal mission has been to develop African leaders who can inspire their own communities and the wider world. I’m humbled by the support I have received over the past four years and am proud to continue in office until 2028.”
FALLOUTS AND MINISTER'S INTERVENTION
Late last year the Sunday Times reported a toxic spat within university management had reignited after former deputy vice-chancellor Lis Lange left before her term ended. UCT announced Lange’s resignation in May 2022. Her contract was supposed to come to an end in January 2023.
While Phakeng and chair Babalwa Ngonyama told council Lange decided to quit voluntarily, it was reported Lange resigned after she had a fallout with Phakeng and some staff members were unhappy with Phakeng’s management style.
Sunday Times reported 13 dissenting members issued a statement about their unhappiness and reserved the right to take legal action.
At the time Ngonyama said the dispute had potential to damage the university’s reputation, stability and academic credibility.
Tension at the university led to intervention from minister of higher education Blade Nzimande, who requested a council report into the matter.
INDEPENDENT PANEL
In November 2022, Sunday Times reported an independent panel was appointed to investigate the management feud and three retired judges had been selected to serve on it.
The panel would investigate the management hurdles and resignations with a focus on reasons for leaving. The panel was also set to investigate management decisions taken by Phakeng and Ngonyama.
In the months that followed, registrar Royston Pillay and COO Reno Morar were among those who left the university.
'I AM NOT WORRIED ONE BIT'
Last year Phakeng posted on her social media that the issues at the university were taking a toll on her mental health but she was getting the necessary help.
Phakeng had often turned to social media to weigh in on burning debates, share dance videos and post messages which her supporters praised and critics slammed. Her social media conduct was among the concerns raised by those unhappy with her leadership.
She also faced accusations of misconduct, bullying and intimidation, but told the Sunday Times she would weather the storm.
She claimed colleagues had cast aspersions on her qualifications and fitness to lead the university.
“What I know is that I am a believer. Truly I am. I know God would not bring me to this storm without knowing if I would survive it. I am not worried one bit because I have done nothing wrong whatsoever.”
HOSPITALISATION AND STAFF STRIKE
Sowetan reported Phakeng was admitted to hospital in December, with Ngonyama saying it would allow her time off to recuperate.
“Given the stress the vice-chancellor has been under, this time away from office will also serve to give her a bit of rest,” Ngonyama said.
A month later Phakeng was battling to avert threatened strike action by staff after a deadlock in wage negotiations.
Phakeng said the university had engaged with the Academics Union (AU), the sole representative of academic staff at the university since late last year. This claim was disputed by some users on social media.
Daily Maverick reported the AU strike was avoided after a 6% increase was accepted by the union, however negotiations with the UCT Employees Union were deadlocked.
STUDENT STRIKES, 'SUSPENSION' AND TALK OF 'FACE-SAVING EXIT'
As the independent investigation into governance issues at UCT continued, sociology and political studies Prof Jeremy Seekings, director of the Centre for Social Science Research at the institution, told the Cape Town press club “some or other exit strategy” designed to save face was likely to unfold.
Seekings said the university comprised of three tiers (council, senate and the executive) which needed to work together.
“In recent times, there has been a fallout among the three tiers, and the academics see it as a result of the dysfunctionality of the executive,” he said.
Last week, students embarked on protests over the university refusing registration or accommodation to students whose fees were in arrears, worsening management's problems.
TimesLIVE reported UCT law faculty dean Prof Danwood Chirwa sent a letter to management accusing it of exposing staff and students to danger by not informing the university community on time about the “students’ shutdown”.
“Members of staff and students were treated with extreme rudeness and aggression, some being subjected to insults,” Chirwa’s letter read.
At the same time Daily Maverick and Business Day reported Phakeng was facing imminent suspension, pending the outcome of the independent investigation
This was denied by UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola, who told TimesLIVE: “UCT notes media reports around the status of the vice-chancellor. The university can unequivocally state the vice-chancellor has not been suspended.”
ROCKY START TO THE YEAR
Ngonyama published a campus communication update last weekend stating “instability at the university” was “not how we envisaged 2023 beginning”.
In it she said “council met on February 2023 to discuss issues around the vice-chancellor and the instability of the executive team and took certain resolutions”.
Ngonyama did not detail the resolutions.
She said a meeting was scheduled this week “to thoroughly and thoughtfully” consider resolutions to the management challenges.
“We are fully aware of the urgency of dealing with all matters affecting the university and are engaged on all of them. I urge you to give council the time and space to deal properly with these complex issues in the best interest of UCT.”
It was reported that at this council meeting Phakeng's future was discussed and a settlement agreed upon.
A UCT staff member told the Sunday Times last weekend there could soon be a resolution to “an ugly power struggle that has ripped the university apart”.
PHAKENG DEPARTS
TimesLIVE reported that a settlement, reportedly involving a multimillion-rand “golden handshake”, was reached during the council meeting on Tuesday. The settlement involves a non-disclosure agreement.
News24 reported on Wednesday the settlement amount was R12m.
It reported her last day as university head would be March 3.
