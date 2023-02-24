Twelve South African cheetahs flown to India last Friday are healthy and eating well in their new home in Kuno National Park, manager of the Cheetah Metapopulation Project in Southern Africa Vincent van der Merwe said on Friday morning.
“They took well to their first meal, a spotted deer fed to each cheetah on Sunday afternoon,” said Van der Merwe, who accompanied the cheetahs from the South African bushveld across the ocean to India.
This transnational relocation is risky for the cats, and controversial, but the 12 scientists supporting it hope the project will boost the cheetah population worldwide and in India, where the Asiatic cheetahs went extinct.
The South African cheetahs’ arrival follows that of eight Namibian cheetahs, which came to Kuno National Park last September. On Tuesday the newcomers had a surprising encounter when “things hotted up a little”, said Van der Merwe.
“One of the Namibian cheetahs chased a Nilgai (buck) through the boma fencing and made his way towards the newly-arrived South African cheetahs, threatening their quarantine status. The Indian veterinary teams responded swiftly, and the animal was moved back into his five-hectare hunting enclosure.
South African cheetahs in India eating and healthy
A week after their arrival in Kuno National Park, the fleet-footed cats are settling down
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Twelve South African cheetahs flown to India last Friday are healthy and eating well in their new home in Kuno National Park, manager of the Cheetah Metapopulation Project in Southern Africa Vincent van der Merwe said on Friday morning.
“They took well to their first meal, a spotted deer fed to each cheetah on Sunday afternoon,” said Van der Merwe, who accompanied the cheetahs from the South African bushveld across the ocean to India.
This transnational relocation is risky for the cats, and controversial, but the 12 scientists supporting it hope the project will boost the cheetah population worldwide and in India, where the Asiatic cheetahs went extinct.
The South African cheetahs’ arrival follows that of eight Namibian cheetahs, which came to Kuno National Park last September. On Tuesday the newcomers had a surprising encounter when “things hotted up a little”, said Van der Merwe.
“One of the Namibian cheetahs chased a Nilgai (buck) through the boma fencing and made his way towards the newly-arrived South African cheetahs, threatening their quarantine status. The Indian veterinary teams responded swiftly, and the animal was moved back into his five-hectare hunting enclosure.
“These cheetahs are going to have to be vigilant when the quarantine gates are opened and they are released into the wilds of India!” said Van der Merwe, who explained they selected “predator savvy” animals for this mission.
“Five days after the arrival of the cheetahs, South African and Indian conservation teams enjoyed a walk through the Kuno forests where we spotted plentiful tiger, hyena, and leopard spoor. Sloth bears scratch marks were evident on the forest trees.
“A large Mugger crocodile was spotted devouring a smaller Gharial crocodilian on the banks of the Kuno River, providing a reminder of the hard nature of the release environment,” he said.
Image: Supplied
Kuno National Park, in the central Indian province of Madhya Pradesh, has no fences unlike South African parks but the environment has been assessed as suitable for the cheetahs’ survival.
Helicopters flew the cheetahs to Kuno, allowing their relocation to be wrapped up in under 24 hours from the time they were darted, driven in their crates to OR Tambo International Airport and picked up by the Indian Air Force.
Four of the cheetahs came from Limpopo, three from the Northern Cape, three from KwaZulu-Natal and two from the Eastern Cape, and they have been quarantined in their original groups.
If two of the females reproduce, the project will be considered a success said Van der Merwe.
The South African cheetahs in India will have a staggered release in the wild, where they will range freely again.
Image: Vincent van der Merwe
READ MORE
South Africa developing action plan to save its species, lands and waters
Rhino poaching drops in Kruger National Park
Pretoria pair accused of attempting to courier live reptiles to KZN in court
The more we encroach on animal habitats, the more pandemics we’ll see
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos