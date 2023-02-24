Westbury community leader Bishop Dulton Adams was reluctant to speak about Ebrahim's death but confirmed the situation was volatile and the community had become a “no-go zone”.
Westbury ‘volatile’, ‘no-go zone’ after alleged gang leader gunned down
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin
The situation in Westbury, Johannesburg has been described as “volatile” and a “no-go zone” during a shutdown after the murder of an alleged gang leader believed to have operated in the area.
Gauteng police on Thursday announced a search for suspects after the murder of Keenan Ebrahim, who was gunned down in an apparent hit.
The 38-year-old was alleged to have been the leader of the notorious Fast Guns gang.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said Ebrahim was shot in Florida on Thursday afternoon while driving on William Nicol Street.
“The deceased was driving a white Mercedes-Benz when he was shot at by the suspects driving a Silver Jetta 6.
“It is alleged the deceased lost control of his vehicle and hit the pavement. Paramedics were called to the scene and took the victim to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead.”
A murder case has been opened and police appealed for help with their investigation.
Westbury community leader Bishop Dulton Adams was reluctant to speak about Ebrahim's death but confirmed the situation was volatile and the community had become a “no-go zone”.
“Last night after the shooting, the whole community was literally shut down. It was very ugly and we don't know what's going to happen going forward, tomorrow and the next few days. It [the situation] can find itself in a huge mess.
“Communities are under siege. The mothers are traumatised, the children are more traumatised. It's affecting schools, churches and businesses.”
Adams, an African Christian Democratic Party member of the Gauteng legislature, said fear was “palpable” in the community as some areas had become no-go zones.
He spoke about the broader effect gun violence had on communities like Westbury, Eldorado Park and Newclare, saying it was bad that families feared going out because of stray bullets.
Religious leaders felt the effects, he said, because any move to assist could cause divisions in the community.
“We've never seen this kind of killing in our community, and I've been here many, many years. It is out of hand. There's no value for life. The price put on heads is very cheap.
“It's become a norm but it's an abnormal norm.”
