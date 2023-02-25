South Africa

Hawks swoop on trio 'operating illegal gold refinery' in Mpumalanga

25 February 2023 - 13:08
Three suspects arrested for operating an illegal gold refinery in Mpumalanga are set to appear in court on Monday.
Image: Hawks

The Hawks have arrested three suspects for allegedly operating an illegal gold refinery in Mpumalanga.

Acting on a tip-off a joint operation between the specialised unit, Middelburg tactical response team, Middelburg K9, the local criminal record centre, Delmas task team, department of home affairs, Sundra SAPS, crime intelligence head office, Super Lab Springs and Springs Scrap Metal Group swooped on the suspects in Sundra on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said they were charged with contravention of the Precious Metals Act and operating an illegal gold refinery.

“The team arrived at the identified address where four males were found operating at the plot where phendukas were connected. They apprehended two foreigners and the other two ran away,” said Sekgotodi.

“Six phendukas, two small crushers, fresh soil that was just delivered and the truck that delivered the soil which were at the scene were confiscated for further investigation.”

Sekgotodi said the owner of the refinery arrived while the team was processing the crime scene.

“Upon interviewing him, he was linked to the crime and he was also arrested. All relevant stakeholders were summoned to determine the value of the properties and collection of samples for processing.”

The suspects are set to appear in the Delmas magistrate's Court on Monday.

