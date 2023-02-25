A man was airlifted to hospital after losing control of his vehicle and plummeting over a bridge in Dowerglen, Edenvale, on the East Rand.
The incident happened on Friday evening, but his vehicle was only spotted on Saturday, said Emer-G-Med.
“The vehicle was noticed in the early hours of this morning. Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene at approximately 6am, finding the motorist in the vehicle with critical injuries.
“Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was airlifted to a specialist facility,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Man airlifted to hospital after vehicle plunges over bridge in Edenvale
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
