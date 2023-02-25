President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new chairperson and commissioners for the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).
The CGE aims to promote respect for and the attainment and development of gender equality in South Africa.
The appointees are advocate Olave Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale, who will chair the commission full-time from March 1 to February 2028, while advocate Thando Gumede has been appointed a full-time commissioner from March 1 to December 2027.
Bongani Glenton Ngomane, Leelambal (Prabashni) Subrayan Naidoo and Leonashia Leigh- Anne van der Merwe have been appointed part-time commissioners from March until February 2028, said Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
New chair and commissioners for gender equality commission appointed
Image: 123RF
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new chairperson and commissioners for the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).
The CGE aims to promote respect for and the attainment and development of gender equality in South Africa.
The appointees are advocate Olave Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale, who will chair the commission full-time from March 1 to February 2028, while advocate Thando Gumede has been appointed a full-time commissioner from March 1 to December 2027.
Bongani Glenton Ngomane, Leelambal (Prabashni) Subrayan Naidoo and Leonashia Leigh- Anne van der Merwe have been appointed part-time commissioners from March until February 2028, said Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
#Saytheirnames: Growing calls for action on SA's grim GBV crisis
Commission for Gender Equality seeks talks with TUT on campus residence safety after killing of Ntokozo Xaba
Children raped by own parents ‘often feel guilty and don’t report abusers’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos