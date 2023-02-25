One injured in fire at Durban's Albany Hotel

One person has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a Durban hotel on Saturday morning.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services were called to the Albany Hotel in Anton Lembede Street (formerly Smith Street) at 9.30am.
“I am not sure at this stage how many rooms were on fire, but we treated and transported one patient to hospital for smoke inhalation and moderate burns.
“The fire has been extinguished, but firemen are still on the scene,” Jamison said.
The cause of the blaze is unknown.
