South Africa

One injured in fire at Durban's Albany Hotel

25 February 2023 - 11:49
Paramedics were called to the scene at 9.30am on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

One person has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a Durban hotel on Saturday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services were called to the Albany Hotel in Anton Lembede Street (formerly Smith Street) at 9.30am.

“I am not sure at this stage how many rooms were on fire, but we treated and transported one patient to hospital for smoke inhalation and moderate burns.

“The fire has been extinguished, but firemen are still on the scene,” Jamison said.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

TimesLIVE

