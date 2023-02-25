South Africa

Transport department, marine and aviation experts aim to close gaps at search and rescue conference

25 February 2023 - 15:25 By TIMESLIVE
The conference aims to benchmark with international bodies to better deal with challenges and develop feasible mechanisms to finance new aerial technologies which are also aimed at improving upon the already existing resources, says the transport department.
The conference aims to benchmark with international bodies to better deal with challenges and develop feasible mechanisms to finance new aerial technologies which are also aimed at improving upon the already existing resources, says the transport department.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The South African Search and Rescue Organisation, in association with the government and transport department, will host a three-day search and rescue (SAR) conference in Durban from Monday to Wednesday.

The round-table discussion will see about 100 marine and aviation experts and stakeholders address maritime and aeronautical search and rescue commitments made by the country, existing gaps in delivering on these commitments and challenges faced, said transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi. The event is being hosted by deputy transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga.

“The conference will seek to benchmark with international bodies in better dealing with challenges posed by search and rescue services and develop feasible mechanisms to finance new aerial technologies which are also aimed at improving on the already existing resources.

“Deputy minister Chikunga will be joined by transport director-general advocate James Mlawu, acting CEO of the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) Ndzimeni Ramugondo, Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) CEO Nozipho Mdawe and experts and key stakeholders in the search and rescue space,” said Msibi.

The conference will be held under the theme “Roles and Responsibilities of the Aeronautical and Maritime Search and Rescue (AMSAR) in South Africa”.

“South African Search and Rescue (SASAR) is charged with searching, assisting and, where appropriate, effecting rescue operations for survivors of aeronautical and maritime accidents or incidents. SASAR is also charged with co-ordinating the evacuation of seriously injured or ill persons from vessels at sea where the persons’ conditions are such that they must obtain medical treatment sooner than the vessel would be able to get them to a suitable medical facility,” Msibi said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

20 people killed as bus rolls off bridge into river after head-on collision

Twenty people were killed and 68 injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a cash-in-transit van on the N1 in the Makhado (Louis ...
News
1 week ago

Want to donate to relief efforts in Turkey? Here’s what’s needed and how you can help

Here's what materials are needed in Turkey after the devastating earthquake earlier this week.
News
2 weeks ago

No information on seven South Africans in collapsed Turkish prison: ambassador

There is uncertainty about the safety of seven South Africans in a prison that collapsed in Monday's earthquake in Turkey.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Don't send more trucks to Richards Bay': Transnet amid huge N2 backlog South Africa
  2. Credit card found as search goes on for German tourist in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Andre de Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect South Africa
  4. WATCH | UKZN student leaders vow to ‘shut down the institution’ South Africa
  5. BREAKING | Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses