South Africa

Water infrastructure vandalism leaves Eden Park taps dry

25 February 2023 - 15:27
Repair work to vandalised infrastructure in Ekurhuleni which affected Eden Park residents is now complete, says Rand Water.
Repair work to vandalised infrastructure in Ekurhuleni which affected Eden Park residents is now complete, says Rand Water.
Image: 123RF/Maridav

Vandalism of water infrastructure left Eden Park residents in Ekurhuleni without water this week.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the water meter supplying the township was vandalised on Thursday.

“The incident compelled Rand Water to conduct an emergency shutdown to replace the valves,” said Maroo.

Businesses and homes flooded after more Vaal Dam sluice gates open

On Sunday 12 sluice gates remained open at the Vaal Dam to relieve pressure as the dam is at risk of collapsing due to heavy downpours.
News
5 days ago

Rand Water discovered a string of valves that had been vandalised and “therefore the repair work took long, but we can report that repair work has now been completed”, she added.

“The effect of this vandalism is that reservoirs were severely impacted, leaving a number of areas without water. Rand Water is now pumping full load. It does not have access to municipal systems and as such, Rand Water cannot commit to the time of full recovery per area.

“Consumers are advised to contact their respective municipalities for recovery updates. Vandalism of water infrastructure is a huge concern to us.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

42 Western Cape schools burgled or vandalised during December holidays

Western Cape schools recorded 48 incidents of burglary and vandalism during the December holidays.
News
4 weeks ago

SA’s roads crisis: 'The system is overwhelmed'

Potholes, cracked tarmac, washaways, broken robots, vandalised street lights. The shoddy condition of our roads is starting to cost the economy ...
News
2 months ago

Commuter chaos as Cape Town burns

Cape Town was flung into chaos at the hands of aggrieved taxi drivers this morning. Mayor Patricia de Lille believes the violence is politically ...
Politics
8 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Don't send more trucks to Richards Bay': Transnet amid huge N2 backlog South Africa
  2. Credit card found as search goes on for German tourist in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Andre de Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect South Africa
  4. WATCH | UKZN student leaders vow to ‘shut down the institution’ South Africa
  5. BREAKING | Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses