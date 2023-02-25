Rand Water discovered a string of valves that had been vandalised and “therefore the repair work took long, but we can report that repair work has now been completed”, she added.
“The effect of this vandalism is that reservoirs were severely impacted, leaving a number of areas without water. Rand Water is now pumping full load. It does not have access to municipal systems and as such, Rand Water cannot commit to the time of full recovery per area.
“Consumers are advised to contact their respective municipalities for recovery updates. Vandalism of water infrastructure is a huge concern to us.”
TimesLIVE
Water infrastructure vandalism leaves Eden Park taps dry
Image: 123RF/Maridav
Vandalism of water infrastructure left Eden Park residents in Ekurhuleni without water this week.
Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the water meter supplying the township was vandalised on Thursday.
“The incident compelled Rand Water to conduct an emergency shutdown to replace the valves,” said Maroo.
Businesses and homes flooded after more Vaal Dam sluice gates open
TimesLIVE
