A driving school instructor and two students on their way to a testing ground were killed in a head-on collision on KwaZulu-Natal's N2 freeway on Monday.
The N2 southbound has been closed.
IPSS Medical said the incident between the driving school car and an SUV took place near Amatikulu.
“Medics found a horrific scene, with additional resources immediately being activated.
“The three occupants of the SUV were lucky to escape with minor injuries.
“Sadly, three occupants in the second vehicle were all declared dead on the scene by IPSS Medical.
“The driving school vehicle was apparently on its way to Eshowe testing grounds.”
TimesLIVE
KZN driving school instructor and two students killed in horrific crash on N2
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue
