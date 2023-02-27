South Africa

Nurse stabbed by two men at Helen Joseph Hospital

27 February 2023 - 22:21
A nurse was stabbed in the abdomen by two men who tried to rob him in the parking lot at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg. File photo.
A nurse was stabbed in the abdomen by two men who tried to rob him in the parking lot at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

A male nurse at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg is in a stable condition after being attacked by two men in the hospital parking lot. 

According to Gauteng health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba, the nurse was stabbed on the abdomen on Monday. 

The assailants are alleged to have approached the nurse who went outside for a break and attempted to rob him of his cellphone before stabbing him.

Before this, the two men are alleged to have been unruly at the hospital’s accident and emergency department.

“They violently demanded hospital staff immediately attend to their friend while [the staff were] busy with patients who came first and had more severe injuries.

“The two men also argued with staff and other [people] who accompanied patients at the accident and emergency department.

“One of them became violent and slapped a [person] accompanying a patient. Security personnel at the hospital intervened and the culprits fled the scene after their attempt to rob the health worker failed,” Modiba said. 

Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko condemned the attack, calling the perpetrators   criminals masquerading as [friends] of the injured patient.

She said it was disgraceful that people who came to seek help for their friend, who had a stab wound on his hand, could “turn around and harm those meant to help them”.

“We condemn this act of hooliganism and criminality and implore the police to track down the attackers as the incident was captured on CCTV cameras,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Criminals fear nothing: Experts warn mass killings could continue if illegal gun trade is not addressed

More lives could be lost in mass shootings if the police service’s capacity and efforts to eliminate the illegal gun trade are not strengthened, ...
News
3 weeks ago

‘Pent-up emotions’ may have sparked attack on Waluś, say MK veterans

Veterans’ association says parole for Hani’s killer brought up buried feelings.
News
2 months ago

KZN paramedic shot dead, another critically injured in 'barbaric' attack

Phumzile Dlamini, a paramedic with 10 years' service and mother of three, was preparing to transport two patients to a Midlands hospital when the ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Power cuts immunity could spark ‘monumental catastrophe’ News
  2. How Eskom crippled Kusile News
  3. 'We gave De Ruyter support against his critics'- Gordhan shocked by former ... Politics
  4. Stock up!- US Embassy issues ‘prepper’ warning on load-shedding News
  5. 'Don't send more trucks to Richards Bay': Transnet amid huge N2 backlog South Africa

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay