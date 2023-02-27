A Limpopo paramedic was allegedly murdered by her estranged husband who killed himself after the shooting.
The 44-year-old woman had a protection order issued against her husband, also a paramedic, said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.
A preliminary investigation conducted by police revealed Mokhapi Phalandwa had visited Norman Phalandwa, 55, at about 6am on Sunday in a rented room in the area after he had moved out of their marital home.
“He allegedly took out a firearm and shot his wife and thereafter shot himself.
“Police were called and on arrival they found both bodies lying in the street with gunshot wounds.”
Police have opened murder and inquest cases.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Paramedic ‘killed’ by husband against whom she had taken a protection order
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
A Limpopo paramedic was allegedly murdered by her estranged husband who killed himself after the shooting.
The 44-year-old woman had a protection order issued against her husband, also a paramedic, said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.
A preliminary investigation conducted by police revealed Mokhapi Phalandwa had visited Norman Phalandwa, 55, at about 6am on Sunday in a rented room in the area after he had moved out of their marital home.
“He allegedly took out a firearm and shot his wife and thereafter shot himself.
“Police were called and on arrival they found both bodies lying in the street with gunshot wounds.”
Police have opened murder and inquest cases.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
#Saytheirnames: Growing calls for action on SA's grim GBV crisis
Abuse of pregnant women endangers unborn babies’ brain development: study
Mpumalanga man who killed, set granny alight for R36 sentenced to life 11 years later
Violence against women isn’t inevitable or natural: TUT vice-chancellor Maluleke
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos