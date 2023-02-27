South Africa

Paramedic ‘killed’ by husband against whom she had taken a protection order

27 February 2023 - 07:42 By TimesLIVE
The 44-year-old woman had a protection order issued against her husband, also a paramedic. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A Limpopo paramedic was allegedly murdered by her estranged husband who killed himself after the shooting.

The 44-year-old woman had a protection order issued against her husband, also a paramedic, said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

A preliminary investigation conducted by police revealed Mokhapi Phalandwa had visited Norman Phalandwa, 55, at about 6am on Sunday in a rented room in the area after he had moved out of their marital home.

“He allegedly took out a firearm and shot his wife and thereafter shot himself.

“Police were called and on arrival they found both bodies lying in the street with gunshot wounds.”

Police have opened murder and inquest cases.

TimesLIVE

