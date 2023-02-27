“We are not happy about the unilateral implementation of the wage increment of 3%. We are also not happy about the manner in which the employer is ignoring what was done in 2022/2023 and wants to enter into negotiations for 2023/2024 without solving the impasse of 2022/2023,” he said.
He was adamant they would not stop demonstrations until their demands were met,
“We will not be deterred by employers' tactics of trying to divide us as labour. We are going to fight for 2022/2023 because if we are not going to do that it's simple; this wage negotiation the employer wants to conduct, it will just be ticking the boxes, a PR exercise. If we are not going to agree with the employer, who has unilaterally implemented a 3% [increase] in 2022/2023, what will stop them doing it for 2023/2024? It's like the end of collective bargaining.”
Masemola said workers demanded a 10% increase.
“We still demand the R2,500 for housing, we still demand the insourcing of community healthcare workers. We still demand an increase in the danger allowance. We still demand the filling of vacant funded posts,” he said.
The DPSA said it operated without disruptions despite the presence of protesters.
“The position of government remains that of no work, no pay and where there is service delivery disruption law enforcement will step in to ensure services are rendered to citizens uninterrupted,” said Moses Mushi of the DPSA.
Public service workers intensify fight for wage increase
Image: Supplied
Disgruntled public service workers on Monday said they will demonstrate at government departments this week as they intensify their fight for wage increases.
The workers are not happy with the unilateral implementation of a wage increment of 3%.
Public service workers march for higher wages
On Monday, workers gathered at the department of public service & administration (DPSA) offices in Pretoria, amid a heavy police presence.
“Somebody leaked the information to the employer that we would be going to DPSA and we were met with a huge police presence,” said Popcru co-ordinator Sebuti Masemola.
“We will be demonstrating every day. We will pick one department, but will not disclose which one. We will just rock up at a department, especially national offices, and do our demonstrations,” said Masemola.
Workers would intensify their protests after the mass demonstration in November 2022.
Government has money to pay wage increase demands, says PSA
