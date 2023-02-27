South Africa

Public service workers intensify fight for wage increase

27 February 2023 - 18:39
Public service workers are not happy with a unilateral implementation of a wage increment of 3%. On Monday, workers met at the department of public service & administration to demonstrate.
Public service workers are not happy with a unilateral implementation of a wage increment of 3%. On Monday, workers met at the department of public service & administration to demonstrate.
Image: Supplied

Disgruntled public service workers on Monday said they will demonstrate at government departments this week as they intensify their fight for wage increases.

The workers are not happy with the unilateral implementation of a wage increment of 3%.

Public service workers march for higher wages

Public Servants Association members marching to the National Treasury in Pretoria on Thursday say the government's 3% salary increase is insufficient ...
News
3 months ago

On Monday, workers gathered at the department of public service & administration (DPSA) offices in Pretoria, amid a heavy police presence.

“Somebody leaked the information to the employer that we would be going to DPSA and we were met with a huge police presence,” said Popcru co-ordinator Sebuti Masemola.

 

“We will be demonstrating every day. We will pick one department, but will not disclose which one. We will just rock up at a department, especially national offices, and do our demonstrations,” said Masemola. 

Workers would intensify their protests after the mass demonstration in November 2022.

Government has money to pay wage increase demands, says PSA

The Public Servants Association on Thursday said the government has the money to pay the increase employees are asking for.
News
3 months ago

“We are not happy about the unilateral implementation of the wage increment of 3%. We are also not happy about the manner in which the employer is ignoring what was done in 2022/2023 and wants to enter into negotiations for 2023/2024 without solving the impasse of 2022/2023,” he said.

He was adamant they would not stop demonstrations until their demands were met, 

“We will not be deterred by employers' tactics of trying to divide us as labour. We are going to fight for 2022/2023 because if we are not going to do that it's simple; this wage negotiation the employer wants to conduct, it will just be ticking the boxes, a PR exercise. If we are not going to agree with the employer, who has unilaterally implemented a 3% [increase] in 2022/2023, what will stop them doing it for 2023/2024? It's like the end of collective bargaining.”

Masemola said workers demanded a  10% increase. 

“We still demand the R2,500 for housing, we still demand the insourcing of community healthcare workers. We still demand an increase in the danger allowance. We still demand the filling of vacant funded posts,” he said.

The DPSA said it operated without disruptions despite the presence of protesters.

“The position of government remains that of no work, no pay and where there is service delivery disruption law enforcement will step in to ensure services are rendered to citizens uninterrupted,” said Moses Mushi of the DPSA. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Minimum hourly wage increased by 9.6% to R25.42

South Africa’s minimum hourly wage will increase by 9.6% to R25.42 from next month.
News
5 days ago

Minimum wage increase plus load-shedding puts food security at risk: Agri SA

The agriculture sector is worried about the impact of a 9.6% increase in the minimum hourly wage gazetted by government.
News
5 days ago

Public sector unions picket at Treasury offices in Tshwane over wage demands

About 100 public servants affiliated to the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union and other public sector unions have gathered outside ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Power cuts immunity could spark ‘monumental catastrophe’ News
  2. How Eskom crippled Kusile News
  3. 'We gave De Ruyter support against his critics'- Gordhan shocked by former ... Politics
  4. Stock up!- US Embassy issues ‘prepper’ warning on load-shedding News
  5. 'Don't send more trucks to Richards Bay': Transnet amid huge N2 backlog South Africa

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay