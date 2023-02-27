South Africa

Two drown at abandoned KZN mine quarry

27 February 2023 - 10:52 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
The Nseleni quarry dam, which is used as a drinking hole for animals, has been claimed as a swimming pool by some locals but authorities say it is dangerous.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Residents of uMhlathuze in KwaZulu-Natal have again been warned to stay away from an abandoned mine quarry dam after two more people drowned.

A male in his early 30s who experienced difficulties while swimming on Saturday night was assisted by community members who rushed him to Nseleni Clinic.

The man died at the clinic.

A 47-year-old man also drowned on Saturday night.

According to the uMhlathuze municipality, a search and rescue team retrieved his body on Sunday morning.

uMhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi warned community members against swimming at Nseleni quarry dam because it is not designated for swimming. 

He advised residents to use the Nseleni swimming pool, Aquadene and Brackenham swimming pools and Alkantstrand beach in Meerensee, which are official areas designated for swimming.

Last month local Ndonda Manqele, 42,  drowned at the dam.

Hundreds of residents continue to flock to the quarry amid soaring temperatures despite efforts by the municipality to prevent access as it awaits results of water samples taken from the dam formerly run by uKumba Brick and Quarry. 

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in Empangeni are investigating an incident at Nseleni. 

TimesLIVE

