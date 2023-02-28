Man who raped preteen girls and smeared sand on them gets life in jail

A 35-year-old rapist from Diepsloot was sentenced to two life imprisonment terms by the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday for the 2019 rape of two minor girls, aged seven and eight.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Gift Mahlangu, 35, was sentenced to two life imprisonment terms for repeatedly raping two minor girls, aged seven and eight.

He was also sentenced to five years' imprisonment for kidnapping and further two years for contravening the Immigration Act.

According to Mjonondwane, the two girls were playing on the soccer field in Diepsloot when they were accosted by the accused.

“He took them to the nearby bush area, where he threatened them and told them he was carrying a gun.

“Mahlangu smeared their faces with sand and proceeded to rape them. On their way home the victims met community members and relayed their ordeal.

“The parents and the community members mobilised and assaulted the accused and that is when he fled to the nearest police station to open a case of assault against the community members. The members then explained to the police what really happened,” Mjonondwane said.

She said the state prosecutor, Given Mbedzi, argued that the accused's version that his ex-girlfriend framed him by placing his semen on one of the minors should be rejected by the court as the minor girls testified truthfully and without contradiction.

Mbedzi pleaded with the court not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment as there were no justifiable reasons for the court to do so.

Magistrate Gail Pretorius ordered that Mahlangu was unsuitable to work with children and his name be entered into the national register of sex offenders.

The NPA has commended the prosecutor and the investigation officer, Sgt Ntaupane, for ensuring that Mahlangu did not go unpunished for his inhuman crimes against vulnerable minor children.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.