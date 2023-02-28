South Africa

Man who raped preteen girls and smeared sand on them gets life in jail

28 February 2023 - 18:34
The Randburg magistrate's court has sentenced a 35-year-old man from Diepsloot to two life imprisonment terms for raping two minor girls. Stock photo.
The Randburg magistrate's court has sentenced a 35-year-old man from Diepsloot to two life imprisonment terms for raping two minor girls. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ Artit Oubkaew

A 35-year-old rapist from Diepsloot was sentenced to two life imprisonment terms by the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday for the 2019 rape of two minor girls, aged seven and eight. 

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Gift Mahlangu, 35, was sentenced to two life imprisonment terms for repeatedly raping two minor girls, aged seven and eight.

He was also sentenced to five years' imprisonment for kidnapping and further two years for contravening the Immigration Act.   

According to Mjonondwane, the two girls were playing on the soccer field in Diepsloot when they were accosted by the accused.

“He took them to the nearby bush area, where he threatened them and told them he was   carrying a gun.

“Mahlangu smeared their faces with sand and proceeded to rape them. On their way home the victims met community members and relayed their ordeal.

“The parents and the community members mobilised and assaulted the accused and that is when he fled to the nearest police station to open a case of assault against the community members. The members then explained to the police what really happened,” Mjonondwane said.  

She said the state prosecutor, Given Mbedzi, argued that the accused's version that his ex-girlfriend framed him by placing his semen on one of the minors should be rejected by the court as the minor girls testified truthfully and without contradiction.

Mbedzi pleaded with the court not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment as there were no justifiable reasons for the court to do so. 

Magistrate Gail Pretorius ordered that Mahlangu was unsuitable to work with children and his name be entered into the national register of sex offenders. 

The NPA has commended the prosecutor and the investigation officer, Sgt Ntaupane, for ensuring that Mahlangu did not go unpunished for his inhuman crimes against vulnerable minor children.  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Man gets life for raping stepdaughter of 12 in front of toddler aged three

A man is to serve a life sentence for raping his stepdaughter, 12, in front of her three-year-old sister in North West.
News
5 days ago

Nine life terms for 'monster' who killed Tazne van Wyk

The former parolee convicted of raping and murdering eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk in a gruesome crime leading to public outrage in Cape Town was on ...
News
2 weeks ago

CRIME STATS | Murder and sexual offences increase

Recorded crime statistics for the fourth quarter of 2022 were presented to the parliamentary portfolio committee on police on Friday morning.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Power cuts immunity could spark ‘monumental catastrophe’ News
  2. How Eskom crippled Kusile News
  3. 'We gave De Ruyter support against his critics'- Gordhan shocked by former ... Politics
  4. Stock up! US Embassy issues ‘prepper’ warning on load-shedding News
  5. ‘Unlawful’: superyacht owners hit back as Blue Shadow leaves Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand