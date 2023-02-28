South Africa

Pietermaritzburg man sentenced to 135 years for triple murder

28 February 2023
A man was sentenced to 135 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to charges including a triple murder.
A Pietermaritzburg man has been sentenced to 135 years’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to charges including a triple murder. 

Sibongiseni Ayanda Buthelezi, 29, was sentenced by the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

Buthelezi pleaded guilty to a triple murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Thandolwenkosi Patrick Mavuso and Bayanda Lindokuhle Ndlovu were hijacked and killed on February 2 2023 in Eastwood, Pietermaritzburg.

According to Buthelezi’s guilty plea, he had gone to a tuck shop to buy chips and bread for his girlfriend. There he met his neighbour Deon who had parked his car on the side of the road. He said three people were drinking in the vehicle. 

Buthelezi said Deon invited him for a drive and they went to visit Deon's friend and father in the Snathing area. Deon then suggested a trip to Durban.

“Buthelezi asked to go home and change first as he was not dressed for a trip to Durban. They proceeded to one of the passenger's home to collect two firearms,” reads his plea. 

Buthelezi said Deon asked him to buy beer and he agreed. They drove to Eastwood to buy beer. When he returned, Deon was telling everyone he saw an imported vehicle they should rob. He said there were two occupants in the vehicle.

Buthelezi said Deon indicated he had a buyer in Durban who would purchase the vehicle for R30,000. Deon suggested Buthelezi and Nkosinathi Madlala, who was one of the men drinking in Deon's vehicle, should rob the occupants of the Audi A3 and drive to Durban. 

Deon indicated he would follow in his vehicle, said Buthelezi. 

“Buthelezi and Madlala approached the Audi A3. Buthelezi approached from the passenger side and Madlala the driver's side. The occupants, Thandolwenkosi and Bayanda, were seated in the vehicle with their doors open. 

Madlala shot the person occupying the driver's seat and Buthelezi shot the person in the passenger seat twice. The passenger fell onto the pavement and Buthelezi shot the passenger before getting into the vehicle.

“Buthelezi and Madlala drove to Durban. While driving, Madlala left his firearm on the centre console and Buthelezi took it. On the way, Madlala insulted Buthelezi, calling him stupid and slow. He told Buthelezi he understood why Deon had said he was easy to shoot,” reads the plea.

Buthelezi said he became concerned his life was in danger and decided to kill Madlala. He threatened Madlala with a firearm and instructed him to stop the vehicle. 

Madlala knocked the kerbside railing on the N3 in the Ashburton area. 

Madlala exited the vehicle and ran and Buthelezi, shot him twice, killing him.

Buthelezi jumped over a fence into a property. He was apprehended by security guards who took him to a police station. Buthelezi immediately confessed and co-operated with the police. He pleaded guilty to the murders of Mavuso, Ndlovu and Madlala.

He was sentenced to 30 years for each count of murder, 15 years for each count of possession of an unlicensed firearm and 15 years for robbery.  

