South Africa

SA Human Rights Commission acting CEO accused of racism

28 February 2023 - 16:30
The SA Human Rights Commission's acting CEO Chantal Kisoon has been accused of uttering racially condescending remarks. Stock photo.
The SA Human Rights Commission's acting CEO Chantal Kisoon has been accused of uttering racially condescending remarks. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Taras Tsurka

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) acting CEO has been accused of referring to senior managers at the institution as “black babies”. 

The comments were brought to the fore by the EFF, which has called for Chantal Kisoon's immediate removal. 

According to the EFF, Kisoon allegedly made the remarks during a strategic planning session of the commission on February 23. Staff members who were at the briefing are alleged to have leaked the video.  

“The acts of Kisoon are not only racist but confirm the SAHRC thrives through infantilising black people, undermining their intelligence and treating them as inferior and incapable,” the EFF said. 

“Kisoon’s comment reveals the perception of black people which is held at high levels within the [commission], which is that black people lack the mental fortitude to comprehend basic instructions because we possess the mental capacity of babies.”

The SAHRC has confirmed the incident to TimesLIVE and said it was looking into the matter.

“The incident complained about took place on Thursday 23 February at an operational planning event of the commission,” said Wisani Baloyi, acting communications co-ordinator. 

“The commission takes racism and racial discrimination in general very seriously and particularly this allegation. It is therefore looking into the allegations and will spare no effort in getting to the bottom of the matter. At the same time, the commission will deal with this matter with due regard to the constitution and the law.”

Asked whether it was considering taking steps against Kisoon, the commission said it was an independent body fully capable of dealing with internal problems.

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | If you are a nice racist, I have a book recommendation for you

Robin DiAngelo invites us, in her book 'Nice Racism: How Progressive White People Perpetuate Racial Harm', to set aside explicit racism for the ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

“It is unacceptable for anyone to fail to respect the independence of the commission and seek to take decisions on its behalf. The commission will announce its decision in a statement.” 

The EFF said there was a need for a complete reform of the commission and suggested Kisoon's removal would be the first step.

“Kisoon must resign with immediate effect and an inquiry through parliament must be established on the leadership composition of the commission and how they set criteria for priority cases brought before them,” it said. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Case of Maselspoort resort swimming pool trio postponed

The case of the trio arrested for an alleged racist attack in Maselspoort on Christmas Day in 2022 has been postponed to April 26 for transfer to the ...
News
1 hour ago

The race bogey still stalks academia

The turmoil at UCT over outgoing vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng demonstrates that transformation is still a nettlesome issue.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Estate agent fined R25,000 for refusing to rent property to man because he is African

Pol Osei posted a copy of a WhatsApp conversation on social media in which the estate agent told him his application for accommodation had been ...
News
3 weeks ago

‘It will happen again to more African children’: Family of 16-year-old beaten outside Limpopo restaurant

The family of a 16-year-old boy beaten outside a Limpopo restaurant by a man who pointed a gun at him are planning to appeal against the man's ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Power cuts immunity could spark ‘monumental catastrophe’ News
  2. How Eskom crippled Kusile News
  3. 'We gave De Ruyter support against his critics'- Gordhan shocked by former ... Politics
  4. Stock up! US Embassy issues ‘prepper’ warning on load-shedding News
  5. ‘Unlawful’: superyacht owners hit back as Blue Shadow leaves Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand
SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...