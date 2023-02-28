South Africa

VBS-related Thulamela municipality case postponed for pre-trial

28 February 2023
The case of two men accused of corruption and maladministration over payments by the Thulamela municipality to VBS Bank has been postponed to March 28 for pre-trial. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

The Thulamela local municipality corruption and maladministration case, in connection with millions deposited into VBS Mutual Bank, has been postponed to March 28 for pre-trial.

Thulamela municipal manager Hlengane Emmanuel Maluleke and former mayor Avhashoni Stephen Tshifhango appeared briefly in the Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday.

The two were arrested in February last year. Tshifhango is facing a charge of corruption and Maluleke of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Tshifhango allegedly received a Jeep Cherokee 3.6l VVT Overland valued at R638,400 from the director of VBS as gratification for the payment made by the municipality.

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Maluleke invested R30m of municipality money into VBS, in contravention of the MFMA.

At least 20 municipalities in Limpopo, the North West and Gauteng lost nearly R1.6bn after investing illegally with the bank.

Maluleke and Tshifhango are out on bail of R30,000 each.

TimesLIVE

