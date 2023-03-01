South Africa

Food costs 13% more than a year ago, says economic justice and dignity group

01 March 2023 - 12:52
Consumers are paying over R570 more for basic foods compared with last year, says the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group. Stock photo.
Consumers are paying over R570 more for basic foods compared with last year, says the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Sompongtom

South Africans are paying nearly R5,000 for a basic food basket — R570 more than a year ago.

The latest household affordability index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD), shows the average cost of a basket has increased by R572.64 (13.1%) — from R4,335.70 in February 2022 to R4,928.34 in February 2023.

The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

Foods which increased in price in February 2023 by 5% or more include maize meal, samp, butternut, spinach, cabbage, green peppers and oranges.

Rice, salt, soup, tomatoes, bananas and apples increased by 2% or more.

PMBEJD coordinator Mervyn Abrahams said the average cost to feed a child increased by R92.11 in the past year, now costing R864.06 a month for a basic nutritious diet.

Food price escalation hits 14-year high amid more than 100 straight days of load-shedding

Food prices increased at the fastest pace in almost 14 years in January, when Eskom intensified rolling blackouts.
News
1 week ago

Abrahams said child support grants are being used to buy food for children.

“Government has decided to increase the child support grant by R20 in April. This is an increase of 4.2%, while consumer price index (CPI) food inflation is 13.8%.”

In October the government will add R10 to the grant.

“Government’s decision is not bad simply because for six months of 2023 our children’s nutrition and health will not be protected from high food price inflation, but because the rand value of the grant is already set too low and far below the food poverty line, making the annual percentage increase a very small increment, essentially meaning children will not be protected for the entire 2023/24 period.”

Abrahams said at R510, the child support grant will still be 23.1% below the food poverty line of R663 and lower still when updated food poverty lines are issued later this year.  

“Though this will get worse each month, the R510 off our current February data of the cost to feed a child a proper nutritious diet will come in at 41% short of the R864.06 expenditure required.”

PMBEJD has called for the R30 to be given in April, instead of being split.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

When to collect your Sassa grant in March

Millions of the SA Social Security Agency beneficiaries will start receiving their grants later this week.
News
1 day ago

Grocery CEOs urge government to rethink diesel rebates

The country's three largest grocery retailers joined forces to criticise the government on Thursday for not offering a tax rebate on diesel use as ...
News
5 days ago

National Treasury nixes VAT removal for poultry ahead of budget

The Treasury contends there is no guarantee suppliers would pass the benefit on to consumers through lower prices
Business
3 weeks ago

South Africans will eat less nutritious food to meet electricity costs

Social justice watchdog warns money will have to be redirected to power costs, plunging struggling households into further poverty
News
1 month ago

South Africans feeling the pain as basic food basket up R500 on a year ago

South Africans are forking out more than R500 more each month for basic food items compared with a year ago.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Unlawful’: superyacht owners hit back as Blue Shadow leaves Cape Town South Africa
  2. ‘We’re not going to let these anarchists collapse our economy’ — ‘Lux’ Dlamini ... South Africa
  3. When to collect your Sassa grant in March South Africa
  4. KZN man allegedly manufactures spirit alcohol in his backyard News
  5. KZN driving school instructor and two students killed in horrific crash on N2 South Africa

Latest Videos

"A terrible night": At least 32 dead and 85 injured in fiery Greek train ...
Eskom's Survival Depends on Debt Relief and Tariffs, CEO Says