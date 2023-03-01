The unemployment rate has decreased by 0.2 of a percentage point from 32.9% in the third quarter of 2022 to 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Stats South Africa revealed.
The latest Stats SA data released on Tuesday showed the unemployment rate, according to the expanded definition of unemployment, decreased by 0.5 of a percentage point to 42.6% in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter.
About 169,000 jobs were gained between the third r and fourth quarters of 2022. The total number employed was 15.9-million in the fourth quarter.
There were about 28,000 more people unemployed than in the third quarter.
How long have been people been unemployed?
In the fourth quarter of 2022, 7.8-million people were without work, looking for work and available to work, of which 6.1-million were in long-term unemployment and 1.7-million in short-term unemployment.
“While short-term unemployment refers to unemployment of less than a year, long-term unemployment refers to a year or more. Apart from other factors such as low levels of education and lack of experience, long-term unemployment negatively affects the employability of unemployed persons while short-term unemployment provides time for job seekers to find favourable employment,” said Stats SA.
Unemployment rate drops to 32.7% — five key things you need to know
Image: Stats SA
Which sectors recorded the largest job gains?
Industries such as finance (103,000), private households (54,000), trade (52,000) and transport (43,000) recorded the largest job gains.
Job losses were recorded in community and social services (122,000), agriculture (12,000) and construction (12,000).
The formal sector recorded an increase in employment of 143,000 and the informal sector recorded a loss in employment of 15,000 between the third and fourth quarters of 2022.
Image: Stats SA
Which province has the highest unemployment rate?
North West (52.3%) continues to record the highest expanded unemployment rate, followed by Limpopo (49.6%).
North West, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Cape recorded more than a 15% points difference between expanded and official unemployment rates
Image: Stats SA
How likely am I to get a job as a graduate?
The graduate unemployment rate (10.6%) is 22.1 percentage points lower than the national official unemployment rate.
The rate of unemployed graduates more than doubled (4.4% in 2012 to 10.6% in 2022) in the past 10 years.
“Of the 7.8-million unemployed people in the fourth quarter of 2022, as many as 50.4% did not have matric and 39.5% had completed matric. Almost 7% of the unemployed had other tertiary qualifications, while only 2.7% of unemployed people were graduates,” said Stats SA.
Image: Stats SA
Which are the most vulnerable races?
The unemployment rate among the black population group (36.8%) remains higher than the national average and other population groups.
Black women continue to be the most vulnerable with an unemployment rate of 39.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022. This is 4.0 percentage points higher than the national average for women at 35.5%.
Image: Stats SA
