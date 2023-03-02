Joburg residents warned of ‘low or critically low levels’ at several reservoirs

Joburg Water is urging residents in several regions to reduce water consumption warning of “low or critically low levels” at certain reservoirs.
The entity in a statement on Thursday listed the reservoirs affected and the cause of their current status.
These include:
- Yeoville, Berea and Parktown 2 reservoirs: Both Rand Water and Johannesburg Water teams are on site flushing the network to remove air. Once this process has been successfully completed, the reservoirs will begin to build capacity.
- Commando system: (Hursthill/ Brixton and Crosby): At this stage, lower supply from Rand Water is affecting reservoirs and towers within the Commando system. The outlet of the Brixton reservoir is currently isolated to sustain capacity.
- Crown Gardens system: Levels are low. Should there be a rapid decrease, the outlet of the reservoir may be isolated.
- South Hills tower: Due to reduced supply from Rand Water, the tower levels are critically low to empty. Johannesburg Water and Rand Water teams are investigating the cause of the reduced supply into the tower.
- Randjieslaagte reservoir: The reservoir is at low levels and in the process of gradual recovery.
- Alexander Park reservoir: low but stable.
The lower supply at Commando is due to a power failure at Rand Water's works, which has resulted in a 17% reduction in water supply from the Eikenhof pump station.
TimesLIVE
