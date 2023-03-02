South Africa

‘Justice system is not a pursuit of vengeance’ — Lamola on the death penalty

The rape and gruesome killings of children such as Tazne van Wyk have seen communities calling for the death penalty to be reinstated in SA

02 March 2023 - 12:05 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Justice minister Ronald Lamola says the death penalty does not serve justice.
Justice minister Ronald Lamola says the death penalty does not serve justice.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

While communities have called for the death penalty to be imposed for those guilty of the rape and murder of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, justice minister Ronald Lamola says the death penalty does not serve justice.  

Speaking at the No Justice Without Life: 13th International Congress of Justice Ministers conference in Rome, Lamola said the death penalty was not in the interest of justice but made the world more violent and inhumane.  

“It goes without saying that where there is a death penalty crime is not deterred. In fact the consensus is now substantial, there is no credible evidence that the death penalty deters crime more effectively than long terms of imprisonment.  

“As we gather here today (Wednesday) there is consensus among us that state-sponsored vengeance in the form of the death penalty does not alter society. If anything, it makes the world even more violent and inhumane,” Lamola said.  

‘We want him to tell us where the other body parts are’, says Bokgabo Poo’s family as suspect appears

Protesters demanding justice for four-year-old Bokgabo Poo gathered outside the Benoni magistrate’s court on Monday before the appearance of a ...
News
4 months ago

Countries such as China, India, the US, Singapore, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan still impose death penalties. 

According to an international digital crime stats research website, Wise Voter, two countries that have death penalties are in the top 10 countries with the most violent crime. 

Lamola said in death penalty cases, at times the presumption of an accused person’s innocence is pitted from the beginning.

This raised the possibility that an innocent person may find themselves being subjected to the death penalty.

He said the justice ministry was amending the Extradition Act to ensure no accused extradited from South Africa to countries that have the death penalty would be killed. 

“Our Extradition Act makes it clear that where an offence is punishable by death or any other inhumane or degrading punishment under the laws of the requesting state, South Africa will be obliged to engage the requesting state to provide assurances so that the death penalty or other inhumane or degrading punishment will not be imposed, or if imposed, will not be carried out,” he said.  

Lamola said he believed this approach would enable the country to uphold a human rights culture.  

“At the heart of the criminal justice system is not a pursuit of vengeance but justice,” he said.

Iran carries out second execution linked to wave of popular protests

The Islamic Republic on Monday publicly hanged a man state media said had been convicted of killing two members of the security forces, the second ...
News
2 months ago

Communities have been calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty in South Africa, and despite the demands gaining momentum after the gruesome killing of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town, it is apparent the country will not accede to those in the near future.

Moyhdian Pangkaeker, the man convicted of her murder, cut off Van Wyk's hand in an attempt to get rid of evidence after she scratched him. He was sentenced to nine life terms. 

READ MORE:

'A monster who cannot be tolerated': state wants nine life sentences for child rapist and murderer

Convicted child rapist and murderer Moyhdian Pangkaeker – who violated the corpse of an eight-year-old victim by sawing off her hand – deserves to be ...
News
1 month ago

Lamola promises sweeping reforms to prevent another parole 'tragedy'

Parole boards across the country must be sensitive to the outcry around gender-based violence and crime in general, justice and correctional services ...
Politics
2 years ago

PODCAST | Recent horrific murders highlight 'the parole predicament'

In the past few months, South Africa has experienced several horrific crimes perpetrated by offenders with violent criminal pasts.
News
2 years ago

'Death penalty! Death penalty!' Ramaphosa apologises to family of murdered Tazne van Wyk, 8

President Cyril Ramaphosa said 'the state should oppose bail and parole for perpetrators of rape and murder against women and children'
News
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. US terror suspect allegedly abducted 'by special forces' at Mall of Africa, ... News
  2. Scientists deploy ‘insect army’ in war against water hyacinth weed at Harties South Africa
  3. ‘Unlawful’: superyacht owners hit back as Blue Shadow leaves Cape Town South Africa
  4. Israel-linked spaza food distributor fingered in ‘questionable’ R199m offshore ... News
  5. When to collect your Sassa grant in March South Africa

Latest Videos

Where did AKA's killers go AFTER his murder? We map his final day & track the ...
Wits students lose edge over accomodation and fees