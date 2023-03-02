South Africa

Mayor describes load-shedding pain inflicted on George

02 March 2023 - 16:07 By TIMESLIVE
Load-shedding will translate into a loss of about R101m in George’s budgeted electricity revenue, says mayor Leon van Wyk. Stock photo.
Load-shedding will translate into a loss of about R101m in George’s budgeted electricity revenue, says mayor Leon van Wyk. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/dpreezg

George mayor Leon van Wyk has laid bare debilitating financial and logistical consequences of load-shedding for the town between Cape Town and Gqeberha on the Garden Route.

“Our biggest challenge continues to be the supply of electricity,” he wrote in his newsletter on Thursday.

“At stage 6 [load-shedding] the municipality has a daily cost of R250,000 for diesel to operate generators for the water and wastewater treatment works, key pump stations and other critical infrastructure. This translates to R7.5m a month. Industrialists lament the cost of diesel compared with electricity.” 

During the council’s approval for an adjustment budget to see the town through until June, Van Wyk said between July 2022 and January 2023 “we did not have power for 15% of the total daily hours, and in December and January it was 24%".

The rolling blackouts will translate into a loss of about R101m in the town’s budgeted electricity revenue, he said. 

“The costs do not stop there as we have diesel costs and additional overtime needed to deal with the ongoing preventive maintenance of infrastructure being harmed by load-shedding. Under cover of darkness, cable theft and equipment vandalism also occur.

'There’s big trouble ahead, do what you can' — Alan Winde cites advice from André de Ruyter on energy provision

Western Cape sets up team, drafts budget to tackle power cuts
News
4 hours ago

“The effect is such that it is impossible to reduce costs sufficiently to neutralise the loss of revenue. The effects of the Ukraine war have also led to substantial increases in the price of chemicals required for water purification. The expected shortfall totals R161m, which will undoubtedly affect cash reserves. This means budget planning for 2023/2024 will require a review of expenditure and revenue.” 

And in another twist, the municipality is being forced to prolong load-shedding for some areas because turning on the entire town at once carries the penalty of “increased charges for electricity” by Eskom. 

“Residents will have noted changes to our normally efficient switch-ons after load-shedding. We have a notifiable demand agreement of 85MVA with Eskom, being the electricity they must provide for George at any given moment in a year,” said Van Wyk. 

“On returning from load-shedding, usage spikes rise to 105-112MVA as geysers, freezers and other high-use equipment switch on. We have been informed that any spike above 85MVA will result in increased charges for electricity due to a higher notifiable demand being triggered. We now need to switch on sections of George in turn, over 30 minutes or longer, to manage total usage within the limit.

“All our consumers should therefore assist by turning off equipment and waiting to switch it on again only after the power is restored.” 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'A CEO can do better': Mondli Gungubele on Andre de Ruyter

The cabinet has joined President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to report serious allegations of malfeasance at Eskom to ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Gordhan’s admission that De Ruyter spoke to him about corruption at Eskom vindicates former CEO, says Mashaba

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said Pravin Gordhan's admission vindicates former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and shows the ANC’s "refusal to address ...
Politics
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Pravin Gordhan can’t be insulated from De Ruyter’s Eskom bombshells

The minister’s response to De Ruyter’s allegations came across as tone deaf to the plight of millions inconvenienced by daily blackouts
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. US terror suspect allegedly abducted 'by special forces' at Mall of Africa, ... News
  2. Terry Pheto's house 'built with lottery money' to be auctioned South Africa
  3. Scientists deploy ‘insect army’ in war against water hyacinth weed at Harties South Africa
  4. ‘Unlawful’: superyacht owners hit back as Blue Shadow leaves Cape Town South Africa
  5. Israel-linked spaza food distributor fingered in ‘questionable’ R199m offshore ... News

Latest Videos

Where did AKA's killers go AFTER his murder? We map his final day & track the ...
Wits students lose edge over accomodation and fees